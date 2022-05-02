today's leftovers Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in April 2022 [Ed: GNU/Linux dominant as usual] Aruba had the most reliable hosting company site in April, its fifth month in a row at the top. The top seven hosting company sites each responded to all of Netcraft’s requests in April and were separated by average connection time. Aruba had the fastest average connection time of 7ms. Aruba provides hosting, cloud and digital signature services, fibre optic internet, digital preservation, and much more, with data centres across Europe in the UK, Germany, Czechia, Poland, Italy and France.

Best Cheap Linux Laptops to Buy on a Budget in 2022 [Ed: A lot of these are Windows laptops that force you to pay Microsoft]

Lilbits: Using a Fisher Price baby toy as a real game controller and VESA's new variable refresh rate display standards - Liliputing Computer display standards organization VESA has announced a new open standard and logo certification program for PC monitors and laptop displays with variable refresh rates. Yet another new mini PC with a Rockchip RK3566 processor and Ubuntu software is available, this time with prices starting at just $89. And a new version of the Sxmo user interface for mobile Linux distributions has been released with support for device profiles, improved Bluetooth support, and other improvements.

NVISEN FU01 is a fanless Tiger Lake mini PC with a Thunderbolt 4 port NVISEN FU01 fanless mini PC is offered with a choice of Intel Core i3/i5/i7 Tiger Lake processors, fitted with up to 16GB RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), a 256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and the highlight of the computer is its 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port with 8K video output support.

Microsoft is now practically begging you to stop using Internet Explorer [Ed: Stop using Windows and this problem will be solved (along with many greater problems)] With its legacy browser set to be officially retired on June 15, Microsoft is now encouraging organizations to avoid waiting until the last moment to stop using Internet Explorer. In a recent blog post on the software giant’s Tech Community page, senior product manager for hardware Eric Van Aelstyn recommended that businesses still using IE should set their own retirement date instead.

Free Software in the Public Sector European Parliament votes for Free Software in AI resolution – This position must now be included in the AI regulation Today the European Parliament passed a resolution on Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a huge majority of 495 votes in favor, 34 against and 102 abstentions. There are many references to the advantages of Free Software included in the text - the FSFE now urges the Parliament to transfer its own position into the AI regulation. The resolution states that in public procurement Free Software should be mandated, where appropriate, with the goal to encourage cross border collaboration. The parliament also highlights the importance of Free Software as a way to enhance investments and boost innovation in AI technologies in the EU.

Publicplan: Why we support the OSI [Ed: Openwashing money] Publicplan develops open source software solutions for the digitization of administration in e-government. Its independent, adaptable, and sustainable solutions have improved communication between authorities, companies, and citizens since 2010.