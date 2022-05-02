Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

elementary OS 7 Code Name Revealed. Here are the Details

Submitted by arindam1989 on Wednesday 4th of May 2022 05:54:28 AM Filed under
News

A few details and additional information about elementary OS 7 "Horus", with features, release dates and more.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in April 2022 [Ed: GNU/Linux dominant as usual]

    Aruba had the most reliable hosting company site in April, its fifth month in a row at the top. The top seven hosting company sites each responded to all of Netcraft’s requests in April and were separated by average connection time. Aruba had the fastest average connection time of 7ms. Aruba provides hosting, cloud and digital signature services, fibre optic internet, digital preservation, and much more, with data centres across Europe in the UK, Germany, Czechia, Poland, Italy and France.

  • Best Cheap Linux Laptops to Buy on a Budget in 2022 [Ed: A lot of these are Windows laptops that force you to pay Microsoft]
  • Lilbits: Using a Fisher Price baby toy as a real game controller and VESA's new variable refresh rate display standards - Liliputing

    Computer display standards organization VESA has announced a new open standard and logo certification program for PC monitors and laptop displays with variable refresh rates. Yet another new mini PC with a Rockchip RK3566 processor and Ubuntu software is available, this time with prices starting at just $89. And a new version of the Sxmo user interface for mobile Linux distributions has been released with support for device profiles, improved Bluetooth support, and other improvements.

  • NVISEN FU01 is a fanless Tiger Lake mini PC with a Thunderbolt 4 port

    NVISEN FU01 fanless mini PC is offered with a choice of Intel Core i3/i5/i7 Tiger Lake processors, fitted with up to 16GB RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), a 256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and the highlight of the computer is its 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port with 8K video output support.

  • Microsoft is now practically begging you to stop using Internet Explorer [Ed: Stop using Windows and this problem will be solved (along with many greater problems)]

    With its legacy browser set to be officially retired on June 15, Microsoft is now encouraging organizations to avoid waiting until the last moment to stop using Internet Explorer. In a recent blog post on the software giant’s Tech Community page, senior product manager for hardware Eric Van Aelstyn recommended that businesses still using IE should set their own retirement date instead.

Free Software in the Public Sector

  • European Parliament votes for Free Software in AI resolution – This position must now be included in the AI regulation

    Today the European Parliament passed a resolution on Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a huge majority of 495 votes in favor, 34 against and 102 abstentions. There are many references to the advantages of Free Software included in the text - the FSFE now urges the Parliament to transfer its own position into the AI regulation. The resolution states that in public procurement Free Software should be mandated, where appropriate, with the goal to encourage cross border collaboration. The parliament also highlights the importance of Free Software as a way to enhance investments and boost innovation in AI technologies in the EU.

  • Publicplan: Why we support the OSI [Ed: Openwashing money]

    Publicplan develops open source software solutions for the digitization of administration in e-government. Its independent, adaptable, and sustainable solutions have improved communication between authorities, companies, and citizens since 2010.

Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer

  • Connectagram 1.3.2 released

    Switched to Qt 6 Removed XPM icon Translation updates: Dutch, Ukrainian Word list updates: German, Polish

  • April GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Twenty new GNU releases!

    Twenty new GNU releases in the last month (as of April 29, 2022): coreutils-9.1 emacs-28.1 gama-2.19 gcc-11.3.0 gnuhealth-4.0.3 gnupg-2.3.6 gzip-1.12 help2man-1.49.2 libgcrypt-1.10.1 mailutils-3.15 mtools-4.0.39 nano-6.3 octave-7.1.0 parallel-20220422 parted-3.5 poke-2.3 r-4.2.0 recutils-1.9 shepherd-0.9.0 unifont-14.0.03

  • GStreamer 1.20.2 stable bug fix release

    The GStreamer team is pleased to announce the second bug fix release in the stable 1.20 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.20.x.

Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More

  • PostgreSQL: PGDay Israel 2022: Call for Papers is Now Open!

    PGDay Israel 2022 takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 20. Our Call for Papers is now open. We are accepting proposals for talks in English and Hebrew. Each session will last 40 minutes, and may be on any topic related to PostgreSQL. Submission deadline is June, 30, 2022. Selected speakers will be notified by July, 15, 2022.

  • Post-LAS | [bobulate]

    It was all whirlwind and heat. One weekend we hit the road and went to Italy. Where there was the Linux App Summit (LAS) 2022. I mentioned I was going, and then I went! And it was all I needed it to be.

  • Linux App Summit 2022 – Sam Thursfield

    Engineers at Codethink get some time and money each year to attend conferences, and part of the deal is we have to write a report afterwards. Having written the report I thought… this could be a bit more widely shared! So, excuse the slightly formal tone of this report, but here are some thoughts on LAS 2022.

  • Thibault Martin: Scaling the Foundation to Contribute to GNOME

    This article follows one published by a former director, Allan Day, who detailed the evolution of the Board of Directors. The article you’re reading goes further on what I believe is needed to help us scale the Foundation to become an active contributor to the GNOME Project, beyond its traditional support activities.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6