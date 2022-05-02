elementary OS 7 Code Name Revealed. Here are the Details
A few details and additional information about elementary OS 7 "Horus", with features, release dates and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 416 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Free Software in the Public Sector
Software Releases: Connectagram, GNU, and GStreamer
Events: PostgreSQL, Linux App Summit (LAS), and More
Recent comments
7 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago