Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel MindManager
This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel.
Corel MindManager is mind mapping software. MindManager can be used to manage projects, organize information, and for brainstorming. It’s not available for Linux.
What are the best free and open source alternatives?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 448 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
elementary OS 7 Code Name Revealed. Here are the Details
A few details and additional information about elementary OS 7 "Horus", with features, release dates and more.
today's howtos
Graeme Gott Ports to Qt6
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
15 hours 7 min ago
15 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago