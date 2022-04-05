Language Selection

elementary OS 7 Code Name Revealed. Here are the Details

A few details and additional information about elementary OS 7 "Horus", with features, release dates and more. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install Slackware Linux 15: A Full Step-by-Step Guide

    This comprehensive step-by-step guide will show you how to install Slackware Linux to get started quickly on becoming a Slackware expert. Slackware is the oldest actively maintained Linux distro. Its first release dated back in July 1993, almost 29 years ago. But what’s really amazing is that even after 29 years, Slackware is still Slackware. I mean that the installation process and wizard appear to be the same. The method of operation remains unchanged.

  • 3 Ways to find real IP behind Cloudflare or a Proxy Server

    Cloudflare is a company based in America that deals with the security of the web. It is used to provide internet security for businesses, non-profit organizations, bloggers and others. However, the services are so good that they totally hide your real identity online, well sort off! Your IP address or server host gets hidden behind their service, below we share 3 methods which you can use to bypass them and locate the real information.

  • How to set up a Python Django Application using Django 4.0 - NextGenTips

    Django is a backend development language, it is a language for perfectionists. This is called so because it gives you many components out of blue. Whenever you want to develop an application, Django is the go-to language. To start using Django, you need to be well conversant with Python language first. Begin by knowing all Python-related stuff such as variables, how to do looping in python, tuples, and dictionaries because this is what you encounter every time while working with Django.

  • How to install Flowblade on Debian 11 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Flowblade on Debian 11.

  • Sudo for blue teams: how to control and log better | Sudo

    Sudo had many features to help blue teams in their daily job even before 1.9 was released. Session recordings, plugins and others made sure that most administrative access could be controlled and problems easily detected. Version 1.9 introduced Python support, new APIs, centralized session recordings, however some blind spots still remained. Learn how some of the latest sudo features can help you to better control and log administrative access to your hosts. You will learn about JSON logging in sudo, chroot support, logging sub-commands, and how to work with these logs in syslog-ng.

  • Stream Music from Linux to Google Home | Linux.org

    If anyone has a Google Hub device of some sort, they know how handy they can be for getting information when you ask a question. But there is another use that most people may not be aware of doing. Streaming music, not only to one speaker, to many.

  • How to install Gacha Star 2.1 (Beta) on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Gacha Star 2.1 (Beta) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Graeme Gott Ports to Qt6

today's leftovers

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in April 2022 [Ed: GNU/Linux dominant as usual]

    Aruba had the most reliable hosting company site in April, its fifth month in a row at the top. The top seven hosting company sites each responded to all of Netcraft’s requests in April and were separated by average connection time. Aruba had the fastest average connection time of 7ms. Aruba provides hosting, cloud and digital signature services, fibre optic internet, digital preservation, and much more, with data centres across Europe in the UK, Germany, Czechia, Poland, Italy and France.

  • Best Cheap Linux Laptops to Buy on a Budget in 2022 [Ed: A lot of these are Windows laptops that force you to pay Microsoft]
  • Lilbits: Using a Fisher Price baby toy as a real game controller and VESA's new variable refresh rate display standards - Liliputing

    Computer display standards organization VESA has announced a new open standard and logo certification program for PC monitors and laptop displays with variable refresh rates. Yet another new mini PC with a Rockchip RK3566 processor and Ubuntu software is available, this time with prices starting at just $89. And a new version of the Sxmo user interface for mobile Linux distributions has been released with support for device profiles, improved Bluetooth support, and other improvements.

  • NVISEN FU01 is a fanless Tiger Lake mini PC with a Thunderbolt 4 port

    NVISEN FU01 fanless mini PC is offered with a choice of Intel Core i3/i5/i7 Tiger Lake processors, fitted with up to 16GB RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), a 256GB or 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and the highlight of the computer is its 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port with 8K video output support.

  • Microsoft is now practically begging you to stop using Internet Explorer [Ed: Stop using Windows and this problem will be solved (along with many greater problems)]

    With its legacy browser set to be officially retired on June 15, Microsoft is now encouraging organizations to avoid waiting until the last moment to stop using Internet Explorer. In a recent blog post on the software giant’s Tech Community page, senior product manager for hardware Eric Van Aelstyn recommended that businesses still using IE should set their own retirement date instead.

