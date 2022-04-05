Axzez equips 8 port PoE+ board to their Interceptor Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier board
American based Axzez unveiled the Interceptor Power over Ethernet (PoE+) board which offers eight PoE+ ports to interface with their own Interceptor carrier board compatible with the RPI CM4. The Interceptor PoE+ board is ships for $59.
Early this year, Linux Gizmos reviewed the Axzez Interceptor Carrier Board which offers rich connectivity including 5x SATA slots, 4x GbE, 2x HDMI and 2x USB ports. The Interceptor carrier board is designed to support 2x Interceptor PoE+ boards via FCC connectors as seen below.
