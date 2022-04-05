today's howtos
One gotty(1) Web terminal per user
I need a flipchart or a whiteboard while teaching, but during online sessions I resort to using a terminal and a text editor and quickly got tired of having to swap sharing different windows in Zoom, Big Blue Button, & co. (I share individual windows, not the whole screen.) I share a window of a Web browser with my presentation in one tab and an open terminal using gotty in the second, and can flip between the two with CMD-1 / CMD-2.
playerctl: get currently playing music
A wide variety of media players are MPRIS-enabled and can be queried using the above command, including media players running in the browser such as Airsonic.
Linux Fu: The Infinite Serial Port
Ok, the title is a bit misleading. Like most things in life, it really isn’t infinite. But I’m going to show you how you can use a very interesting Linux feature to turn one serial port from a microcontroller into a bunch of virtual ports. In theory, you could create over 200 ports, but the reality is you will probably want to stick with fewer.
How to Create and Manage a .tar.bz2 File in Linux
The Linux operating system has transformed file archiving into a free, reputable, reliable, and secure file management process. By archiving your file(s) under a Linux operating system environment, you guarantee its integrity and security. Your files become free of compromise from both users and applications active in the system.
How to Install Icinga2 Monitoring Tool on Debian
Originally created as a fork of the Nagios monitoring tool, Icinga is a free and open-source infrastructure monitoring and alerting solution that monitors your entire infrastructure and provides feedback about the availability and performance of your devices.
It also allows you to collect, store and visualize various metrics. You can then create reports using the data collected and visualizations that have been populated.
Icinga also sends alerts or notifications in case something goes wrong so that you can promptly attend to the issues and restore services in the least possible amount of time.
How To Install Budgie Desktop on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Budgie Desktop on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Budgie Desktop is one of the latest and most modern Gnome-based desktops that gives a minimal and elegant desktop experience and is available for all major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Budgie Desktop environment on Rocky Linux. 8.
How To Install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Laravel is a popular open-source PHP framework for developers looking to build modern web applications based on PHP. Its elegant syntax, advanced features, and robust tools help simplify web application development. Laravel is highly scalable and has built-in support for distributed cache systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Laravel PHP framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Fix Bluetooth rtl8761b Problem on Linux (Ubuntu 22.04)
Linux has sadly many problems when it comes to Bluetooth, or at least, some specific distributions of it.
We have seen a case before where many Bluetooth devices were actually supported by the kernel, but an issue in USB power management caused these devices to not work for a very, very long time on various Linux distributions.
Today, it seems that there is another Bluetooth issue.
Some Bluetooth 5.0 adapters which use the rtl8761b firmware are not working correctly on Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 (Possibly other Linux distributions too), because of a bug in loading the correct driver for these devices.
