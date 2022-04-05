Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of May 2022 01:35:23 PM
HowTos
  • One gotty(1) Web terminal per user

    I need a flipchart or a whiteboard while teaching, but during online sessions I resort to using a terminal and a text editor and quickly got tired of having to swap sharing different windows in Zoom, Big Blue Button, & co. (I share individual windows, not the whole screen.) I share a window of a Web browser with my presentation in one tab and an open terminal using gotty in the second, and can flip between the two with CMD-1 / CMD-2.

  • playerctl: get currently playing music

    A wide variety of media players are MPRIS-enabled and can be queried using the above command, including media players running in the browser such as Airsonic.

  • Linux Fu: The Infinite Serial Port

    Ok, the title is a bit misleading. Like most things in life, it really isn’t infinite. But I’m going to show you how you can use a very interesting Linux feature to turn one serial port from a microcontroller into a bunch of virtual ports. In theory, you could create over 200 ports, but the reality is you will probably want to stick with fewer.

  • How to Create and Manage a .tar.bz2 File in Linux

    The Linux operating system has transformed file archiving into a free, reputable, reliable, and secure file management process. By archiving your file(s) under a Linux operating system environment, you guarantee its integrity and security. Your files become free of compromise from both users and applications active in the system.

  • How to Install Icinga2 Monitoring Tool on Debian

    Originally created as a fork of the Nagios monitoring tool, Icinga is a free and open-source infrastructure monitoring and alerting solution that monitors your entire infrastructure and provides feedback about the availability and performance of your devices.

    It also allows you to collect, store and visualize various metrics. You can then create reports using the data collected and visualizations that have been populated.

    Icinga also sends alerts or notifications in case something goes wrong so that you can promptly attend to the issues and restore services in the least possible amount of time.

  • How To Install Budgie Desktop on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Budgie Desktop on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Budgie Desktop is one of the latest and most modern Gnome-based desktops that gives a minimal and elegant desktop experience and is available for all major Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and many more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Budgie Desktop environment on Rocky Linux. 8.

  • How To Install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Laravel is a popular open-source PHP framework for developers looking to build modern web applications based on PHP. Its elegant syntax, advanced features, and robust tools help simplify web application development. Laravel is highly scalable and has built-in support for distributed cache systems.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Laravel PHP framework on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Fix Bluetooth rtl8761b Problem on Linux (Ubuntu 22.04)

    Linux has sadly many problems when it comes to Bluetooth, or at least, some specific distributions of it.

    We have seen a case before where many Bluetooth devices were actually supported by the kernel, but an issue in USB power management caused these devices to not work for a very, very long time on various Linux distributions.

    Today, it seems that there is another Bluetooth issue.

    Some Bluetooth 5.0 adapters which use the rtl8761b firmware are not working correctly on Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 (Possibly other Linux distributions too), because of a bug in loading the correct driver for these devices.

Stats Suggest the Steam Deck May Have Influenced an Increase in Linux Gaming

Since the late 90s, Valve has been a force to be reckoned with in game development, as well as being the dominant global superpower in the PC storefront market. With the company's Aperture Desk Job game continuing to tease future projects, it's clear that Gabe Newell and the team at Valve still have a lot up their metaphorical sleeves. On top of that, the Steam Deck has been impressing a lot of people in both the industry and the community at large, and it's possible that this may have led to an increase in gamers using alternative operating systems. According to official Steam statistics from April, there has been a rise in the number of people using Linux on home PC, going up to 1.14%. A recent report from TechRadar says that while this is only a small increase, with previous stats showing Linux accounted for exactly 1%, this is quite significant, especially with the Steam Deck having been released just a couple of months ago. It's therefore possible that it may have had a direct influence on this rise in gamers opting for the open-source OS. Read more

Linux Lite: A Simple, Fast and Free Linux Lightweight Distro

No doubt, Linux Lite is a very simple, free, and minimalist distro. It is highly recommended for new users, basic users, and users with old specifications PC. This lightweight distro is indeed powerful enough to handle your general everyday task. Besides, it can offer you sufficient apps and a very user-friendly interface. That’s why it should always be your must-try if you are not a power user. Hopefully, you have got enough idea about this lightweight Linux distro from this article. If this is helpful, you can share it with your friends. And also, if you plan to give Linux Lite a try, don’t forget to inform us how it works on your system. Thank you in advance. Read more

Calamares Future

Calamares serves the needs of several dozen Linux distributions, large and small. It’s been around for 2892 days, give-or-take, nearly eight years. So what have we got for this anniversary? It is week 18 of 2022 when I write this. We’ve had 8 releases in 2022 (3.2.50 through 3.2.57), which is roughly every two weeks. This regular short-cycle pattern has been going for two or three years now. I’ve described the development workflow before. I still think it’s quite effective at getting things out to users, although I can also say that getting fixes for annoying, hard-to-reach bugs out is very slow going. Often branches get interrupted by small things that do fit in a short-cycle. Read more

