As you can imagine it's just gotten harder and harder to slide the the right holes. So now we have a kind of a new problem... What happens when you have a lie that works for 95% of sites, but fails on, say, a few Alexa top 1k sites, or important properties you or your partners own?

Well, you lie differently to those ones.

That's right, there are many levels of lies. Your browser will send different UA strings to some domains, straight up spoofing another browser entirely.

Why? Because it has to. It's basically impossible to slip through all the cracks, and that's the only way to make things work for users that's in the browser's control.

What if the lie isn't enough? Well, you special case another kind of lie. Maybe you force that domain into quirks mode. You have to, because while the problem is on the site, that doesn't matter to regular users - they'll blame your "crappy browser". Worse still, if you're unlucky enough to be a newbie working on a brand new site in that domain, surprise! It doesn't work like almost anything else for some reason you can't explain! So, you try to find a way, another kind of workaround... and on and on it goes.