today's leftovers
-
UA gotta be kidding
As you can imagine it's just gotten harder and harder to slide the the right holes. So now we have a kind of a new problem... What happens when you have a lie that works for 95% of sites, but fails on, say, a few Alexa top 1k sites, or important properties you or your partners own?
Well, you lie differently to those ones.
That's right, there are many levels of lies. Your browser will send different UA strings to some domains, straight up spoofing another browser entirely.
Why? Because it has to. It's basically impossible to slip through all the cracks, and that's the only way to make things work for users that's in the browser's control.
What if the lie isn't enough? Well, you special case another kind of lie. Maybe you force that domain into quirks mode. You have to, because while the problem is on the site, that doesn't matter to regular users - they'll blame your "crappy browser". Worse still, if you're unlucky enough to be a newbie working on a brand new site in that domain, surprise! It doesn't work like almost anything else for some reason you can't explain! So, you try to find a way, another kind of workaround... and on and on it goes.
-
NXP i.MX RT1180 Cortex-M7/M33 crossover MCU integrates GbE TSN for industrial IoT communication - CNX Software
NXP i.MX RT1180 is the latest member of the company’s i.MX RT Series crossover MCUss with application processor-like performance. The 800 MHz dual-core Arm Cortex-M7/M33 microcontroller is specifically designed for industrial IoT communication with a Gigabit Ethernet port supporting time-sensitive networking (TSN).
-
Industrial software is a prominent target. What should we do?
Given how rapidly the security situation can change, and in light of the recent (and well-publicized) vulnerabilities in industrial networks such as PIPEDREAM as well as a Russian attack on the Ukrainian grid, I spoke to Marty Edwards, VP of OT security at Tenable, to find out why industrial security is getting so much attention. It turns out that a confluence of events — an active threat in the form of Russia’s war, more security researchers paying attention to OT security, and years of groundwork to help improve security documentation at industrial companies — is making industrial vulnerabilities more visible.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 328 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
55 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago