Calamares Future
Calamares serves the needs of several dozen Linux distributions, large and small. It’s been around for 2892 days, give-or-take, nearly eight years. So what have we got for this anniversary?
It is week 18 of 2022 when I write this. We’ve had 8 releases in 2022 (3.2.50 through 3.2.57), which is roughly every two weeks. This regular short-cycle pattern has been going for two or three years now. I’ve described the development workflow before. I still think it’s quite effective at getting things out to users, although I can also say that getting fixes for annoying, hard-to-reach bugs out is very slow going. Often branches get interrupted by small things that do fit in a short-cycle.
