Linux Lite: A Simple, Fast and Free Linux Lightweight Distro
No doubt, Linux Lite is a very simple, free, and minimalist distro. It is highly recommended for new users, basic users, and users with old specifications PC. This lightweight distro is indeed powerful enough to handle your general everyday task. Besides, it can offer you sufficient apps and a very user-friendly interface. That’s why it should always be your must-try if you are not a power user.
Hopefully, you have got enough idea about this lightweight Linux distro from this article. If this is helpful, you can share it with your friends. And also, if you plan to give Linux Lite a try, don’t forget to inform us how it works on your system. Thank you in advance.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 322 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
55 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
18 hours 3 min ago
18 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago