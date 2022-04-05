Stats Suggest the Steam Deck May Have Influenced an Increase in Linux Gaming
Since the late 90s, Valve has been a force to be reckoned with in game development, as well as being the dominant global superpower in the PC storefront market. With the company's Aperture Desk Job game continuing to tease future projects, it's clear that Gabe Newell and the team at Valve still have a lot up their metaphorical sleeves. On top of that, the Steam Deck has been impressing a lot of people in both the industry and the community at large, and it's possible that this may have led to an increase in gamers using alternative operating systems.
According to official Steam statistics from April, there has been a rise in the number of people using Linux on home PC, going up to 1.14%. A recent report from TechRadar says that while this is only a small increase, with previous stats showing Linux accounted for exactly 1%, this is quite significant, especially with the Steam Deck having been released just a couple of months ago. It's therefore possible that it may have had a direct influence on this rise in gamers opting for the open-source OS.
