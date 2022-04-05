Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.2 released
Enterprise software developer Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH (henceforth "Proxmox") has today released Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.2. The new version of the server virtualization management platform is based on Debian 11.3 (Bullseye), but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15.30, and includes updates to the latest versions of leading open-source technologies for virtual environments, like QEMU 6.2.0, LXC 4.0.12, and ZFS 2.1.4. Proxmox VE supports Ceph Pacific 16.2.7, in addition to offering continued support for Ceph Octopus 15.2.16 (until mid 2022).
