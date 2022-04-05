today's howtos
-
PHP MySQL LIKE Operator - OSTechNix
In this guide, we will discuss how to select data from a table using MySQL LIKE operator and WHERE clause along with the SELECT command in a particular database using PHP in XAMPP.
-
How to Install GoLang (Go Programming Language) in Ubuntu [5 Steps] - TREND OCEANS
GoLang (also referred to as Go) is an open-source statically typed programming language developed by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson at Google and launched in November 2009.
GoLang is known to be 3x faster than the python programming language and supports memory safety, garbage collection, structural typing, and CSP-style concurrency.
Popular applications like Monzo (banking app), Allegro (Ecommerce app), SoundCloud (Music app), and Uber (Ridesharing app) are using GoLang in their applications.
Stick with us to learn “how to install GoLang in Ubuntu Linux in 5 simple steps“.
-
How to set up OAuth2 in the Mutt email client | Enable Sysadmin
Open Authorization 2.0 (OAuth2) is a protocol that lets an application or website use a resource that someone else controls. It enables secure delegated access to web resources by using access tokens to allow access rights.
OAuth2 is how programs can access third-party applications without requiring authentication for each resource. Many web services use OAuth2, including Google and Facebook.
-
How to Check the Python Version on Windows, Mac, and Linux
To check what version of Python is installed on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer, all you have to do is run a single command. We’ll show you how to do that as well as what to do if you have multiple Python versions installed.
-
How I manage my own virtual network with ZeroTier
Automation is a hot topic right now. In my day job as a site reliability engineer (SRE), part of my remit is to automate as many repeating tasks as possible. But how many of us do that in our daily, not-work, lives? This year, I am focused on automating away the toil so that we can focus on the things that are important.
While automating everything, I ran into some difficulty with remote sites. I'm not a networking person so I started to look at my options. After researching the various virtual private networks (VPN), hardware endpoints, firewall rules, and everything that goes into supporting multiple remote sites, I was confused, grumpy, and frustrated with the complexity of it all.
-
Automate and manage multiple devices with Remote Home Assistant
Automation is a hot topic right now. In my day job as an SRE part of my remit is to automate as many repeating tasks as possible. But how many of us do that in our daily, not-work, lives? This year, I am focused on automating away the toil so that we can focus on the things that are important.
There are a lot of guides out there on Setting Up Home Assistant, but what if you have multiple Home Assistant installations (like I do), and want to display and control them all from a single, central Home Assistant?
There is an amazing add-on called Remote Home Assistant (https://github.com/custom-components/remote_homeassistant) that makes this an absolute breeze. And it really helps me manage and automate things without having to set up any complex software (although I have done this with MQTT in the past — it was a challenge).
-
Analyzing Apache HTTPD logs in syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
Recently, I started my own blog, and as Google Analytics seems to miss a good part of visitors, I wanted to analyze my web server logs myself. I use syslog-ng to read Apache logs, process them, and store them to Elasticsearch. Along the way, I resolve the IP address using a Python parser, analyze the Agent field of the logs, and also use GeoIP to locate the user on the map.
From this blog, you can learn how I built my configuration. Note that once I was ready, I realized that my configuration is not GDPR compliant, so I also show you which parts to remove from the final configuration .
-
