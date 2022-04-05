Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 4th of May 2022 04:24:51 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • PHP MySQL LIKE Operator - OSTechNix

    In this guide, we will discuss how to select data from a table using MySQL LIKE operator and WHERE clause along with the SELECT command in a particular database using PHP in XAMPP.

  • How to Install GoLang (Go Programming Language) in Ubuntu [5 Steps] - TREND OCEANS

    GoLang (also referred to as Go) is an open-source statically typed programming language developed by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson at Google and launched in November 2009.

    GoLang is known to be 3x faster than the python programming language and supports memory safety, garbage collection, structural typing, and CSP-style concurrency.

    Popular applications like Monzo (banking app), Allegro (Ecommerce app), SoundCloud (Music app), and Uber (Ridesharing app) are using GoLang in their applications.
    Stick with us to learn “how to install GoLang in Ubuntu Linux in 5 simple steps“.

  • How to set up OAuth2 in the Mutt email client | Enable Sysadmin

    Open Authorization 2.0 (OAuth2) is a protocol that lets an application or website use a resource that someone else controls. It enables secure delegated access to web resources by using access tokens to allow access rights.

    OAuth2 is how programs can access third-party applications without requiring authentication for each resource. Many web services use OAuth2, including Google and Facebook.

  • How to Check the Python Version on Windows, Mac, and Linux

    To check what version of Python is installed on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer, all you have to do is run a single command. We’ll show you how to do that as well as what to do if you have multiple Python versions installed.

  • How I manage my own virtual network with ZeroTier

    Automation is a hot topic right now. In my day job as a site reliability engineer (SRE), part of my remit is to automate as many repeating tasks as possible. But how many of us do that in our daily, not-work, lives? This year, I am focused on automating away the toil so that we can focus on the things that are important.

    While automating everything, I ran into some difficulty with remote sites. I'm not a networking person so I started to look at my options. After researching the various virtual private networks (VPN), hardware endpoints, firewall rules, and everything that goes into supporting multiple remote sites, I was confused, grumpy, and frustrated with the complexity of it all.

  • Automate and manage multiple devices with Remote Home Assistant

    Automation is a hot topic right now. In my day job as an SRE part of my remit is to automate as many repeating tasks as possible. But how many of us do that in our daily, not-work, lives? This year, I am focused on automating away the toil so that we can focus on the things that are important.

    There are a lot of guides out there on Setting Up Home Assistant, but what if you have multiple Home Assistant installations (like I do), and want to display and control them all from a single, central Home Assistant?

    There is an amazing add-on called Remote Home Assistant (https://github.com/custom-components/remote_homeassistant) that makes this an absolute breeze. And it really helps me manage and automate things without having to set up any complex software (although I have done this with MQTT in the past — it was a challenge).

  • Analyzing Apache HTTPD logs in syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    Recently, I started my own blog, and as Google Analytics seems to miss a good part of visitors, I wanted to analyze my web server logs myself. I use syslog-ng to read Apache logs, process them, and store them to Elasticsearch. Along the way, I resolve the IP address using a Python parser, analyze the Agent field of the logs, and also use GeoIP to locate the user on the map.

    From this blog, you can learn how I built my configuration. Note that once I was ready, I realized that my configuration is not GDPR compliant, so I also show you which parts to remove from the final configuration Smile.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Stats Suggest the Steam Deck May Have Influenced an Increase in Linux Gaming

Since the late 90s, Valve has been a force to be reckoned with in game development, as well as being the dominant global superpower in the PC storefront market. With the company's Aperture Desk Job game continuing to tease future projects, it's clear that Gabe Newell and the team at Valve still have a lot up their metaphorical sleeves. On top of that, the Steam Deck has been impressing a lot of people in both the industry and the community at large, and it's possible that this may have led to an increase in gamers using alternative operating systems. According to official Steam statistics from April, there has been a rise in the number of people using Linux on home PC, going up to 1.14%. A recent report from TechRadar says that while this is only a small increase, with previous stats showing Linux accounted for exactly 1%, this is quite significant, especially with the Steam Deck having been released just a couple of months ago. It's therefore possible that it may have had a direct influence on this rise in gamers opting for the open-source OS. Read more

Linux Lite: A Simple, Fast and Free Linux Lightweight Distro

No doubt, Linux Lite is a very simple, free, and minimalist distro. It is highly recommended for new users, basic users, and users with old specifications PC. This lightweight distro is indeed powerful enough to handle your general everyday task. Besides, it can offer you sufficient apps and a very user-friendly interface. That’s why it should always be your must-try if you are not a power user. Hopefully, you have got enough idea about this lightweight Linux distro from this article. If this is helpful, you can share it with your friends. And also, if you plan to give Linux Lite a try, don’t forget to inform us how it works on your system. Thank you in advance. Read more

Calamares Future

Calamares serves the needs of several dozen Linux distributions, large and small. It’s been around for 2892 days, give-or-take, nearly eight years. So what have we got for this anniversary? It is week 18 of 2022 when I write this. We’ve had 8 releases in 2022 (3.2.50 through 3.2.57), which is roughly every two weeks. This regular short-cycle pattern has been going for two or three years now. I’ve described the development workflow before. I still think it’s quite effective at getting things out to users, although I can also say that getting fixes for annoying, hard-to-reach bugs out is very slow going. Often branches get interrupted by small things that do fit in a short-cycle. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6