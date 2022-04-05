New Arduino Projects Load Cell with Arduino Uno Using HX711 Amplification To measure the weight, Load Cell with HX711 can measure up to 10g accuracy. Depending on the strength of the load, weight increases. In this tutorial, the Load cell connects with HX711 to interface with Arduino Uno including code, connection diagram, and component list.

Take things up a notch by turning the humble OLED into a rotary dial | Arduino Blog The 128×64 I2C/SPI OLED display is often included in a myriad of projects that need some way to show data, including text, shapes, or basic graphs. YouTuber ‘upir’ was able to take this concept one step further by turning his graphic OLED screen into a virtual circular dial that can respond in real-time to an external potentiometer connected to an Arduino Uno using the U8glib library. His very thorough video steps through the entire process of creating this setup, as everything from wiring to advanced graphics programming is covered. He started by flashing some demo code that takes continuous readings from a potentiometer via an ADC pin and showing the numeric value as text. After knowing that the values can be read correctly, upir then began work on the dial itself, which works by placing a series of tick marks at predetermined distances from each other. Lastly, value labels were included below every increment of 10 for improved readability.

Check out these top 10 amazing Star Wars projects built with Arduino Hokey religions and ancient weapons might not be a match for a good blaster, but Arduino Star Wars projects certainly are. To celebrate May the 4th (also known as Star Wars Day), we’ve put together a list of inspired builds from a galaxy far, far away that you can make yourself.

Both Unity and Trinity desktops get new releases Two minority Linux desktop environments were updated this week. Coincidentally named Unity and Trinity, both are forks that continue projects long ago abandoned by their creators. With public testing announced, 7.6, which is the first update to Unity in six years, starts the process of modernizing Ubuntu's former desktop. When it was still part of the Ubuntu distro, there were three separate branches of the Unity desktop. The original Unity desktop derived from Ubuntu's special launcher for netbooks, and was implemented as a plug-in for the Compiz compositing window manager – itself now discontinued. The new version comes from Ubuntu remix prodigy Rudra Saraswat. Saraswat has plans for the development of a new Unity-like desktop, codenamed UnityX. In the meantime, though, he and collaborator Khurshid Alam are working on fixing some of the issues with the old Unity7 codebase.