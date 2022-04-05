Auto-save in GEdit vs the new GNOME Text Editor
I recently compared GEedit’s auto-save to Kate’s swap-save feature. Both features try to achieve the same goal — to protect your unsaved work from power failures and crashes — but through different means.
The new GNOME 42 release replaces GEdit with GNOME Text Editor (GTE) as the recommended default text editor. GTEd also has a feature like Kate’s swap-save, so I thought I’d revisit the topic.
GEdit has a feature to periodically auto-save your documents (off by default). The option does what it says on the tin: it automatically overwrites your saved document every couple of minutes. You can undo and restore earlier versions until you quit GEdit.
This approach is potentially destructive and can cause you to irrecoverably lose data. It’s a poor implementation mimicking Apple’s TextEdit app on Mac. TextEdit auto-saves your changes, yes, but it also keeps older versions of your documents. You can restore earlier versions of your documents in case you’ve overwritten something you didn’t intend to.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 366 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Arduino Projects
Both Unity and Trinity desktops get new releases
Two minority Linux desktop environments were updated this week. Coincidentally named Unity and Trinity, both are forks that continue projects long ago abandoned by their creators. With public testing announced, 7.6, which is the first update to Unity in six years, starts the process of modernizing Ubuntu's former desktop. When it was still part of the Ubuntu distro, there were three separate branches of the Unity desktop. The original Unity desktop derived from Ubuntu's special launcher for netbooks, and was implemented as a plug-in for the Compiz compositing window manager – itself now discontinued. The new version comes from Ubuntu remix prodigy Rudra Saraswat. Saraswat has plans for the development of a new Unity-like desktop, codenamed UnityX. In the meantime, though, he and collaborator Khurshid Alam are working on fixing some of the issues with the old Unity7 codebase.
Security Patches, Linux FUD, and Apple and Microsoft as the Real Danger/Culprits
What is the Matrix Protocol and How to Install It
Matrix is an innovative, open-source alternative to chat services such as Discord and Slack that is both feature-rich and easy to use. It fully supports end-to-end encryption and is available for almost all operating systems. You can also host it on your own server, making it a fully secure and private way to chat on the internet. Here we will show you how you can install Matrix on your server.
Recent comments
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 23 min ago