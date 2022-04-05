IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
[Red Hat Desktop Team] Felipe Borges: GNOME Foundation Board Elections 2022
My involvement with GNOME started in my teens and has continued over the years where it influenced my studies, career, and even the place I chose to live. One of my desires in my journey has been to help the GNOME project achieve its goals and fulfill its vision of building an open source desktop environment that is accessible and easy to use to a general audience. Sitting on the Board has enabled me to contribute to these efforts more directly and has also taught me plenty about community governance and nonprofit sustainability.
My Board term is ending now and will not run for reelection for a few reasons: firstly, I believe that a rotation of board members can help increase community engagement and transparency. The current model our Board has of renewing parts of its members every year IMO does a great job at ensuring continuity of board programs while allowing for new voices and perspectives to onboard and maximize the impact.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Community Blog monthly summary: April 2022 [Ed: Fedora only publishes site statistics when they're not embarrassingly low]
In April, we published 19 posts. The site had 13,824 visits from 9,035 unique viewers. Both of these numbers are the highest in a long time. 3,555 visits came from search engines, while 2,308 came from the WordPress Android app and 441 came from Twitter.
-
Red Hat Satellite 6.10.5 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10.5 is generally available as of March 29, 2022.
-
Use Red Hat's SSO to manage Kafka broker authorization
In this article, you'll learn about user and group authorization through LDAP to an Apache Kafka cluster. For a Kafka broker, user- and group-based authorization are handled by Access Control Lists (ACLs). More fine-grained approaches to user and group authorization on Kafka cluster resources also use single sign-on (SSO). This article combines LDAP with Red Hat's single sign-on technology, which can write Kafka ACL rules.
-
Schedule tests the GitOps way with Testing Farm as GitHub Action [Ed: Red Hat is promoting Microsoft's vendor lock-in and proprietary prison, which is self-harming and self-discrediting]
-
Managed services vs. hosted services vs. cloud services: What's the difference?
Remember when IT leaders and tech pundits endlessly debated the meaning of the word “cloud”?
-
5 Harvard Business Review articles that will resonate with CIOs right now
-
IBM outlines first major update to i OS for Power servers in three years
IBM has outlined a major update to the "I" operating system it offers for its Power servers.
i 7.5, which will debut on May 10, supersedes the version 7.4 that appeared in April 2019. If that feels like a long time between updates, remember that servers packing IBM's POWER CPUs can also run IBM's own AIX or Linux – a variant of which IBM also packages thanks to its ownership of Red Hat and its Linux distros.
The i OS update – which should not be confused with Apple's iOS or Cisco's IOS – runs only on Power 10 or Power 9 hardware. IBM will happily talk to users of earlier Power servers about an upgrade – proprietary hardware and associated software are massive contributors to the company's revenue and profit.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 269 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Arduino Projects
Both Unity and Trinity desktops get new releases
Two minority Linux desktop environments were updated this week. Coincidentally named Unity and Trinity, both are forks that continue projects long ago abandoned by their creators. With public testing announced, 7.6, which is the first update to Unity in six years, starts the process of modernizing Ubuntu's former desktop. When it was still part of the Ubuntu distro, there were three separate branches of the Unity desktop. The original Unity desktop derived from Ubuntu's special launcher for netbooks, and was implemented as a plug-in for the Compiz compositing window manager – itself now discontinued. The new version comes from Ubuntu remix prodigy Rudra Saraswat. Saraswat has plans for the development of a new Unity-like desktop, codenamed UnityX. In the meantime, though, he and collaborator Khurshid Alam are working on fixing some of the issues with the old Unity7 codebase.
Security Patches, Linux FUD, and Apple and Microsoft as the Real Danger/Culprits
What is the Matrix Protocol and How to Install It
Matrix is an innovative, open-source alternative to chat services such as Discord and Slack that is both feature-rich and easy to use. It fully supports end-to-end encryption and is available for almost all operating systems. You can also host it on your own server, making it a fully secure and private way to chat on the internet. Here we will show you how you can install Matrix on your server.
Recent comments
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 57 min ago
21 hours 23 min ago