Kernel: Mesa 22.1.0 RC4,, 32-Bit Issues, and Peer Software Targets Linux

Wednesday 4th of May 2022 07:56:20 PM
Linux
  • [ANNOUNCE] mesa 22.1.0-rc4
    Hi list,

I'd like to announce Mesa 22.1.0-rc4. We'll plan on either rc5 or 22.1.0
final next week.

This week we've got a ton of useful stuff, lots of zink and kopper
backports, llvmpipe, util, aco, r600, virgl, panfrost, wayland, spirv,
microsoft, radv, nir, and varous intel cleanups among other things.

Cheers,
Dylan
  • Hanging of 32-bit processors on Linux kernels branches 5.15-5.17 - LinuxStoney

    Linux kernel versions 5.17 (March 21, 2022), 5.16.11 (February 23, 2022) and 5.15.35 (April 20, 2022) included a patch to fix the s0ix sleep entry issue on AMD processors, resulting in spontaneous freezes on 32- bit processors of x86 architecture. In particular, freezes are noted on Intel Pentium III, Intel Pentium M and VIA Eden (C7).

  • PeerGFS adds AI/ML anomaly detection to distributed file system product

    File management software maker Peer Software plans to launch Linux file server compatibility this summer, along with enhanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-based file access anomaly detection and storage audits.

