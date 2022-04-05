Deb-Get is ’Apt-Get’ for 3rd-Party Ubuntu Software
Most of us are intimately familiar with how great apt is at installing software on Ubuntu from the command line.
But chances are there are some apps you wish you could apt install, but you can’t.
Google Chrome is my main one (hey, I like it, let me be). Every time I do a fresh install of Ubuntu or a derivative like Pop!_OS or Linux Mint, I usually have to go out of my way to go get it from an official source.
Now, it’s already simple to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu: go to the Chrome website, download the latest .deb installer, then sudo dpkg -i install it (though I could double-click the deb and install it using a GUI, like a regular Joe might, but hey.
Kernel: Mesa 22.1.0 RC4,, 32-Bit Issues, and Peer Software Targets Linux
-
Hi list,
I'd like to announce Mesa 22.1.0-rc4. We'll plan on either rc5 or 22.1.0
final next week.
This week we've got a ton of useful stuff, lots of zink and kopper
backports, llvmpipe, util, aco, r600, virgl, panfrost, wayland, spirv,
microsoft, radv, nir, and varous intel cleanups among other things.
Cheers,
Dylan
-
Linux kernel versions 5.17 (March 21, 2022), 5.16.11 (February 23, 2022) and 5.15.35 (April 20, 2022) included a patch to fix the s0ix sleep entry issue on AMD processors, resulting in spontaneous freezes on 32- bit processors of x86 architecture. In particular, freezes are noted on Intel Pentium III, Intel Pentium M and VIA Eden (C7).
-
File management software maker Peer Software plans to launch Linux file server compatibility this summer, along with enhanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-based file access anomaly detection and storage audits.
Audiocasts and Videos: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS, and More
-
Hello and welcome to the 465th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss the latest long-term-support release of Ubuntu, 22.04, otherwise known as Jammy Jellyfish. Topics include installation, updates and changes, general usability, installation of ham radio-specific applications, plans for the LHS re-spin and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS.
-
Using MapMagic asset for landscape and a simple first person controller to wander around.
today's howtos
-
Both strace and ltrace are powerful command-line tools for debugging and troubleshooting programs on Linux: Strace captures and records all system calls made by a process as well as the signals received, while ltrace does the same for library calls.
If a program acts differently than you expect, you can use these tools to see “behind the curtain” and maybe get some clues as to what is going on.
-
Today in this quick tutorial we’re going to learn how to install the latest version of mesa graphic driver on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux, or upgrade your older mesa driver into the latest point release, let me first introduce;
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeIPA on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeIPA stands for Free Identity, Policy, Audit and it is an open-source identity management solution based on an LDAP directory and Kerberos with optional components such as DNS server, certification authority, and more. FreeIPA is built on top of well-known open-source components and standard protocols with a very strong focus on ease of management and automation of installation and configuration tasks.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FreeIPA on Rocky Linux. 8.
-
Follow the steps of this tutorial to install the Podman container tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux for creating virtual containers.
Podman is a container tool for virtualizing applications. It was originally developed by Red Hat and originated in the Cri-O project, which develops a lightweight container runtime environment for Kubernetes as an alternative to the Docker runtime environment.
It is compatible with Docker on the command line however doesn’t rely on the Docker daemon. Hence, we can use its Container Engine to provide containers without root access. Buildah is the Image builder used by Podman.
-
today we are going to cover How to Fix Zoom client crashes on Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS, I just installed Ubuntu Studio 22.04 and for some strange reason Zoom client crashes on start or maybe lot of peoples face same issue so, Im decided to make small quick guide on this issue.
