Deb-Get is ’Apt-Get’ for 3rd-Party Ubuntu Software
Most of us are intimately familiar with how great apt is at installing software on Ubuntu from the command line.
But chances are there are some apps you wish you could apt install, but you can’t.
Google Chrome is my main one (hey, I like it, let me be). Every time I do a fresh install of Ubuntu or a derivative like Pop!_OS or Linux Mint, I usually have to go out of my way to go get it from an official source.
Now, it’s already simple to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu: go to the Chrome website, download the latest .deb installer, then sudo dpkg -i install it (though I could double-click the deb and install it using a GUI, like a regular Joe might, but hey.
