today's leftovers

Wednesday 4th of May 2022 08:14:21 PM
Misc
  • for-bullseye

    As a consequence of my doing Debian development but running Debian stable everywhere, I accumulate a number of tweaks like this one over the course of each Debian stable release. In the past I’ve gone through and deleted them all when it’s time to upgrade to the next release, but then I’ve had to add properties to undo changes made for the last stable release, and write comments saying why those are there and when they can be safely removed, which is tedious and verbose. This new combinator is cleaner.

  • scrcpy compiled in OpenEmbedded

    I am now starting to think about a little GUI wrapper and a menu entry.

  • BASIC and the ROMs that changed the world (and then disappeared) | by Jo Christian Oterhals

    Once upon a time, now was the future. For me, now started on my eleventh birthday in 1983. That day I got an 8-bit 64 Kb Japanese computer called the Sharp MZ-700, an obscure home computer even when it was new.

    The most visible difference from most other home computers, was that my computer was modular and could be customized with various built-in gizmos. My version had a cassette player built-in, but you could install a printer-plotter too. Not only did the latter print and draw stuff; it even gave you the mind-boggling option to use the plotter as a display unit instead of a screen. As for graphics, that too was something you could add. Without it, the MZ-700 was a text-only experience. It was for me.

    In a way, the modular thinking behind the MZ-700 series extended to its software too. Virtually every other home computer imaginable had BASIC in ROM and booted directly into it (a notable exception was the Jupiter Ace, which had FORTH instead). On them, BASIC were not only a programming language. Here, BASIC served as a combination of operating system, UI and shell.

  • ASCIIFlow is a web-based ASCII diagram editor

    ASCIIFlow is a client-side only web based application for drawing ASCII diagrams. You can use it at asciiflow.com.

  • Stackedit is a browser-based Markdown editor

    Stackedit is a free, open-source web-based Markdown editor that comes with many useful features for web writers.

  • New DNS Spoofing Threat Puts Millions of Devices at Risk

    Security researchers have uncovered a critical vulnerability that could lead to DNS spoofing attacks in two popular C standard libraries that provide functions for common DNS operations.

    Nozomi Networks Labs found the vulnerability in the Uclibc and uClibc-ng libraries, which provide functions to make common DNS operations such as lookups or translating domain names to IP addresses.

  • Tachyum Prodigy FPGA Running Applications in Linux Interactive Mode

    Tachyum™ Inc. today announced that it has progressed to running applications in Linux interactive mode on Prodigy FPGA hardware with SMP (Symmetric Multi-Processing) Linux and the floating-point unit enabled on the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototype of its Prodigy Universal Processor. This latest key milestone showcases Prodigy's advanced level of maturity spanning its advanced CPU core, powerful software environment, and new third party hardware IP, bringing the company closer to product launch, and fulfilling its mission to transform data centers into greener Universal Computing Centers capable of enabling human brain-scale AI.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Cost optimised private cloud for financial services

    Regulatory compliance and data privacy requirements require financial institutions (FIs) to consider carefully where their applications are running and where the customer data is stored. The data protection and data sovereignty laws in most countries require an enterprise to keep data in certain geographic locations. PCI Data Security Standard, for example, regulates the way the customer and financial transactions data is stored and transmitted. While various regulatory compliance and security standards do not prevent the data from being stored in the public cloud, the process of remaining compliant is simplified by storing sensitive customer and financial data in the private cloud. A private cloud is thus a key component of hybrid multi-cloud strategy adopted by various financial institutions.

  • Linux New Media Launches Open Source JobHub

    New job website focuses on connecting technical and non-technical professionals with organizations in open source.

    Linux New Media, along with FOSSlife and Linux Magazine, is pleased to announce the launch of Open Source JobHub, a job board to help people find their place in the open source ecosystem.

    Aimed at developers, engineers, managers, marketers, and more, Open Source JobHub can help you find the perfect job fit. Now, more than ever, the open source tech industry is exploding, and Open Source JobHub will help you navigate the growing number of opportunities.

  • Windows 95 was (not) so great – THE most beautiful (?) errors an OS EVER produced
Deb-Get is ’Apt-Get’ for 3rd-Party Ubuntu Software

Most of us are intimately familiar with how great apt is at installing software on Ubuntu from the command line. But chances are there are some apps you wish you could apt install, but you can’t. Google Chrome is my main one (hey, I like it, let me be). Every time I do a fresh install of Ubuntu or a derivative like Pop!_OS or Linux Mint, I usually have to go out of my way to go get it from an official source. Now, it’s already simple to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu: go to the Chrome website, download the latest .deb installer, then sudo dpkg -i install it (though I could double-click the deb and install it using a GUI, like a regular Joe might, but hey. Read more

Kernel: Mesa 22.1.0 RC4,, 32-Bit Issues, and Peer Software Targets Linux

  • [ANNOUNCE] mesa 22.1.0-rc4
    Hi list,

I'd like to announce Mesa 22.1.0-rc4. We'll plan on either rc5 or 22.1.0
final next week.

This week we've got a ton of useful stuff, lots of zink and kopper
backports, llvmpipe, util, aco, r600, virgl, panfrost, wayland, spirv,
microsoft, radv, nir, and varous intel cleanups among other things.

Cheers,
Dylan
  • Hanging of 32-bit processors on Linux kernels branches 5.15-5.17 - LinuxStoney

    Linux kernel versions 5.17 (March 21, 2022), 5.16.11 (February 23, 2022) and 5.15.35 (April 20, 2022) included a patch to fix the s0ix sleep entry issue on AMD processors, resulting in spontaneous freezes on 32- bit processors of x86 architecture. In particular, freezes are noted on Intel Pentium III, Intel Pentium M and VIA Eden (C7).

  • PeerGFS adds AI/ML anomaly detection to distributed file system product

    File management software maker Peer Software plans to launch Linux file server compatibility this summer, along with enhanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-based file access anomaly detection and storage audits.

Audiocasts and Videos: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS, and More

today's howtos

  • Using strace and ltrace to help with troubleshooting on Linux | Network World

    Both strace and ltrace are powerful command-line tools for debugging and troubleshooting programs on Linux: Strace captures and records all system calls made by a process as well as the signals received, while ltrace does the same for library calls. If a program acts differently than you expect, you can use these tools to see “behind the curtain” and maybe get some clues as to what is going on.

  • How to Install Mesa Drivers on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - LinuxStoney

    Today in this quick tutorial we’re going to learn how to install the latest version of mesa graphic driver on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux, or upgrade your older mesa driver into the latest point release, let me first introduce;

  • How To Install FreeIPA on Rocky Linux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeIPA on Rocky Linux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeIPA stands for Free Identity, Policy, Audit and it is an open-source identity management solution based on an LDAP directory and Kerberos with optional components such as DNS server, certification authority, and more. FreeIPA is built on top of well-known open-source components and standard protocols with a very strong focus on ease of management and automation of installation and configuration tasks. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FreeIPA on Rocky Linux. 8.

  • How to install Podman on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Follow the steps of this tutorial to install the Podman container tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux for creating virtual containers. Podman is a container tool for virtualizing applications. It was originally developed by Red Hat and originated in the Cri-O project, which develops a lightweight container runtime environment for Kubernetes as an alternative to the Docker runtime environment. It is compatible with Docker on the command line however doesn’t rely on the Docker daemon. Hence, we can use its Container Engine to provide containers without root access. Buildah is the Image builder used by Podman.

  • How to Fix Zoom client crashes on Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS - LinuxStoney

    today we are going to cover How to Fix Zoom client crashes on Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS, I just installed Ubuntu Studio 22.04 and for some strange reason Zoom client crashes on start or maybe lot of peoples face same issue so, Im decided to make small quick guide on this issue.

