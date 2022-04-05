Fedora 36 Release Has Been Delayed for the Second Time
Due to some last-minute bugs discovered, Fedora Linux 36 has been postponed again with a new release date of May 10.
The postponement of Fedora’s release is not something new that can surprise the devotees of this popular Linux distro. Many feel like Fedora is always late, but this is a misinterpretation of the process.
Remember that rather than building software exclusively under the authority of the Fedora developers, they integrate thousands of components generated and maintained throughout the vast open source world, and getting everything aligned and polished is a significant effort.
As a result, this makes adhering to a rigid calendar-based release schedule extremely challenging.
