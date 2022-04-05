Fedora 36 Release Has Been Delayed for the Second Time
Due to some last-minute bugs discovered, Fedora Linux 36 has been postponed again with a new release date of May 10.
The postponement of Fedora’s release is not something new that can surprise the devotees of this popular Linux distro. Many feel like Fedora is always late, but this is a misinterpretation of the process.
Remember that rather than building software exclusively under the authority of the Fedora developers, they integrate thousands of components generated and maintained throughout the vast open source world, and getting everything aligned and polished is a significant effort.
As a result, this makes adhering to a rigid calendar-based release schedule extremely challenging.
Games: Steam Deck, MangoHud, HoloISO, and More
Kodi (originally XBMC), is a free and open source media center and entertainment hub, and the latest release up on Flathub adds in support for the Steam Deck controller.
Another big milestone has been hit for the Steam Deck from Valve. There's now at least 2,500 games that have been through Deck Verified to be classed as either fully Verified or Playable.
Love some retro action-platformer to fill your time? Janosik quite a popular one, likely because it's free, and it just got a big upgrade.
MangoHud is something that Valve use on the Steam Deck, specifically for the performance HUD that shows various details like FPS, frame timing, temperatures and more. It just had a new release with plenty of changes.
While Valve has yet to actually release a proper iso for SteamOS 3 used on the Steam Deck, others have been taking it into their own hands to provide, like with the new HoloISO.
today's leftovers
As a consequence of my doing Debian development but running Debian stable everywhere, I accumulate a number of tweaks like this one over the course of each Debian stable release. In the past I’ve gone through and deleted them all when it’s time to upgrade to the next release, but then I’ve had to add properties to undo changes made for the last stable release, and write comments saying why those are there and when they can be safely removed, which is tedious and verbose. This new combinator is cleaner.
I am now starting to think about a little GUI wrapper and a menu entry.
Once upon a time, now was the future. For me, now started on my eleventh birthday in 1983. That day I got an 8-bit 64 Kb Japanese computer called the Sharp MZ-700, an obscure home computer even when it was new.
The most visible difference from most other home computers, was that my computer was modular and could be customized with various built-in gizmos. My version had a cassette player built-in, but you could install a printer-plotter too. Not only did the latter print and draw stuff; it even gave you the mind-boggling option to use the plotter as a display unit instead of a screen. As for graphics, that too was something you could add. Without it, the MZ-700 was a text-only experience. It was for me.
In a way, the modular thinking behind the MZ-700 series extended to its software too. Virtually every other home computer imaginable had BASIC in ROM and booted directly into it (a notable exception was the Jupiter Ace, which had FORTH instead). On them, BASIC were not only a programming language. Here, BASIC served as a combination of operating system, UI and shell.
ASCIIFlow is a client-side only web based application for drawing ASCII diagrams. You can use it at asciiflow.com.
Stackedit is a free, open-source web-based Markdown editor that comes with many useful features for web writers.
Security researchers have uncovered a critical vulnerability that could lead to DNS spoofing attacks in two popular C standard libraries that provide functions for common DNS operations.
Nozomi Networks Labs found the vulnerability in the Uclibc and uClibc-ng libraries, which provide functions to make common DNS operations such as lookups or translating domain names to IP addresses.
Tachyum™ Inc. today announced that it has progressed to running applications in Linux interactive mode on Prodigy FPGA hardware with SMP (Symmetric Multi-Processing) Linux and the floating-point unit enabled on the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototype of its Prodigy Universal Processor. This latest key milestone showcases Prodigy's advanced level of maturity spanning its advanced CPU core, powerful software environment, and new third party hardware IP, bringing the company closer to product launch, and fulfilling its mission to transform data centers into greener Universal Computing Centers capable of enabling human brain-scale AI.
Regulatory compliance and data privacy requirements require financial institutions (FIs) to consider carefully where their applications are running and where the customer data is stored. The data protection and data sovereignty laws in most countries require an enterprise to keep data in certain geographic locations. PCI Data Security Standard, for example, regulates the way the customer and financial transactions data is stored and transmitted. While various regulatory compliance and security standards do not prevent the data from being stored in the public cloud, the process of remaining compliant is simplified by storing sensitive customer and financial data in the private cloud. A private cloud is thus a key component of hybrid multi-cloud strategy adopted by various financial institutions.
New job website focuses on connecting technical and non-technical professionals with organizations in open source.
Linux New Media, along with FOSSlife and Linux Magazine, is pleased to announce the launch of Open Source JobHub, a job board to help people find their place in the open source ecosystem.
Aimed at developers, engineers, managers, marketers, and more, Open Source JobHub can help you find the perfect job fit. Now, more than ever, the open source tech industry is exploding, and Open Source JobHub will help you navigate the growing number of opportunities.
Deb-Get is ’Apt-Get’ for 3rd-Party Ubuntu Software
Most of us are intimately familiar with how great apt is at installing software on Ubuntu from the command line.
But chances are there are some apps you wish you could apt install, but you can’t.
Google Chrome is my main one (hey, I like it, let me be). Every time I do a fresh install of Ubuntu or a derivative like Pop!_OS or Linux Mint, I usually have to go out of my way to go get it from an official source.
Now, it’s already simple to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu: go to the Chrome website, download the latest .deb installer, then sudo dpkg -i install it (though I could double-click the deb and install it using a GUI, like a regular Joe might, but hey.
