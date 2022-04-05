While Valve has yet to actually release a proper iso for SteamOS 3 used on the Steam Deck, others have been taking it into their own hands to provide, like with the new HoloISO.

MangoHud is something that Valve use on the Steam Deck, specifically for the performance HUD that shows various details like FPS, frame timing, temperatures and more. It just had a new release with plenty of changes.

Love some retro action-platformer to fill your time? Janosik quite a popular one, likely because it's free, and it just got a big upgrade.

Another big milestone has been hit for the Steam Deck from Valve. There's now at least 2,500 games that have been through Deck Verified to be classed as either fully Verified or Playable.

Due to some last-minute bugs discovered, Fedora Linux 36 has been postponed again with a new release date of May 10. The postponement of Fedora’s release is not something new that can surprise the devotees of this popular Linux distro. Many feel like Fedora is always late, but this is a misinterpretation of the process. Remember that rather than building software exclusively under the authority of the Fedora developers, they integrate thousands of components generated and maintained throughout the vast open source world, and getting everything aligned and polished is a significant effort. As a result, this makes adhering to a rigid calendar-based release schedule extremely challenging.