Once upon a time, now was the future. For me, now started on my eleventh birthday in 1983. That day I got an 8-bit 64 Kb Japanese computer called the Sharp MZ-700, an obscure home computer even when it was new. The most visible difference from most other home computers, was that my computer was modular and could be customized with various built-in gizmos. My version had a cassette player built-in, but you could install a printer-plotter too. Not only did the latter print and draw stuff; it even gave you the mind-boggling option to use the plotter as a display unit instead of a screen. As for graphics, that too was something you could add. Without it, the MZ-700 was a text-only experience. It was for me. In a way, the modular thinking behind the MZ-700 series extended to its software too. Virtually every other home computer imaginable had BASIC in ROM and booted directly into it (a notable exception was the Jupiter Ace, which had FORTH instead). On them, BASIC were not only a programming language. Here, BASIC served as a combination of operating system, UI and shell.