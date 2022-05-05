Xebian - A Blend of Debian and Goodness of Xfce [Review]
A review of Xebian Linux Distribution which brings the Debian rolling release with lightweight Xfce desktop environment - together.
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Debian Community News: Jonathan Cohen, Charles Fussell & Debian embezzlement
Less than a week later and a greedy lawyer, Jonathan Cohen, a partner at Charles Fussell in London, has started formally harassing the volunteers. The WIPO UDRP arbitration service is the weapon in use. You can see Cohen's vendetta in the WIPO database. Earlier this year a ruling from the ADR Forum confirmed that these attacks on volunteers are harassment and abuse of the UDRP. Rather than respecting that verdict, the lawyers have simply gone to a different UDRP arbitrator, WIPO, hoping to get another knife into the volunteers. The Google employees in Debian are currently searching for young women in Kosovo to work for free as volunteers at DebConf22. Most of these women earn less in a month than Jonathan Cohen is being paid for one hour writing harassment and defamation of volunteers.
Fedora 36 Release Has Been Delayed for the Second Time
Due to some last-minute bugs discovered, Fedora Linux 36 has been postponed again with a new release date of May 10. The postponement of Fedora’s release is not something new that can surprise the devotees of this popular Linux distro. Many feel like Fedora is always late, but this is a misinterpretation of the process. Remember that rather than building software exclusively under the authority of the Fedora developers, they integrate thousands of components generated and maintained throughout the vast open source world, and getting everything aligned and polished is a significant effort. As a result, this makes adhering to a rigid calendar-based release schedule extremely challenging.
