Kubernetes 1.24 Featuress and Change, Even Lockdown Dockershim deprecated with release of Kubernetes 1.24 The day has come. At long last Dockershim is dead. The removal was one of several notable changes that came with today's Kubernetes 1.24 release. The shift on Dockershim has broad albeit well-documented implications for those running Kubernetes in production, James Laverack, lead solutions engineer for the release, told The Register. The news shouldn't, however, come as a surprise, he noted. Dockershim was deprecated with Kubernetes 1.20 in late 2020.

Kubernetes 1.24: Volume Expansion Now A Stable Feature Volume expansion was introduced as a alpha feature in Kubernetes 1.8 and it went beta in 1.11 and with Kubernetes 1.24 we are excited to announce general availability(GA) of volume expansion. This feature allows Kubernetes users to simply edit their PersistentVolumeClaim objects and specify new size in PVC Spec and Kubernetes will automatically expand the volume using storage backend and also expand the underlying file system in-use by the Pod without requiring any downtime at all if possible.

Kubernetes has standardised on sigstore in a landmark move [Ed: Kubrnetes pushing monopolies, centralisation and lockdown disguised as fake "security"] Kubernetes has standardised on the Linux Foundation’s free software signing service, “sigstore”, to protect against supply chain attacks. sigstore, first released in March 2021, includes a number of signing, verification and provenance techniques that let developers securely sign software artifacts such as release files, container images and binaries with signatures stored in a tamper-proof public log. The service is free to use and designed to help prevent what are increasingly regular and sophisticated upstream software supply chain attacks. sigstore’s founders include Red Hat, Google and Purdue University. Its adoption by Kubernetes — one of the world’s most active open source communities, with close to six million developers (a huge number given that CNCF data from December 2021 suggests that there are 6.8 million cloud native developers in total)– is a significant vote of trust in the standard for verifying software components. (nb The Linux Foundation hosts both sigstore and Kubernetes, as well as Linux, Node.js and a host of other ubiquitous critical software projects.)

Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Microsoft Junk The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 953

FLOSS Weekly 679: Open Jobs in Open Source - Amit Taylor, TrueUP.io Amit Taylor of TrueUp.io joins Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett for a deep dive booming market for open source talent. TrueUp has an amazing array of data and ready connections between demand and supply in the marketplace for dream tech jobs.

This Linux Kernel Driver Was Abandoned For Months - Invidious Since kernel 5.15 there has been a native NTFS driver in the Linux kernel but it turns out that nobody has been maintaining it for the past 6 months