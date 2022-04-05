Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of May 2022 06:47:42 AM
Security
  • US Cyber Command shored up nine nations' defenses last year [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO or broken windows]
  • Beijing-backed gang looted IP around the world for years, claims Cybereason> [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]

    Infosec outfit Cybereason says it's discovered a multi-year – and very successful – Chinese effort to steal intellectual property.

    The company has named the campaign "Operation CuckooBees" and attributed it, with a high degree of confidence, to a Beijing-backed advanced persistent threat-slinger going by Winnti – aka APT 41, BARIUM, and Blackfly.

    Whatever the group is called, it uses several strains of malware and is happy to construct complex chains of activity. In the attack Cybereason claims to have spotted, Winnti starts by finding what Cybereason has described as "a popular ERP solution" that had "multiple vulnerabilities, some known and some that were unknown at the time of the exploitation."

    Once ERP was compromised, Winnti sought out a file named gthread-3.6.dll, which can be found in the VMware Tools folder. The DLL was used to inject other payloads into svchost.exe, with installation of a webshell and credential dumping tools high on the crims' to-do list.

  • Cisco has released a free antivirus package, ClamAV 0.105 - LinuxStoney

    Cisco has introduced a major new release of the free antivirus package ClamAV 0.105.0 and has also published patch releases of ClamAV 0.104.3 and 0.103.6 with vulnerabilities and bug fixes. Recall that the project passed into the hands of Cisco in 2013 after the purchase of Sourcefire, which develops ClamAV and Snort. The project code is distributed under the GPLv2 license.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kubernetes 1.24 Featuress and Change, Even Lockdown

  • Dockershim deprecated with release of Kubernetes 1.24

    The day has come. At long last Dockershim is dead. The removal was one of several notable changes that came with today's Kubernetes 1.24 release. The shift on Dockershim has broad albeit well-documented implications for those running Kubernetes in production, James Laverack, lead solutions engineer for the release, told The Register. The news shouldn't, however, come as a surprise, he noted. Dockershim was deprecated with Kubernetes 1.20 in late 2020.

  • Kubernetes 1.24: Volume Expansion Now A Stable Feature

    Volume expansion was introduced as a alpha feature in Kubernetes 1.8 and it went beta in 1.11 and with Kubernetes 1.24 we are excited to announce general availability(GA) of volume expansion. This feature allows Kubernetes users to simply edit their PersistentVolumeClaim objects and specify new size in PVC Spec and Kubernetes will automatically expand the volume using storage backend and also expand the underlying file system in-use by the Pod without requiring any downtime at all if possible.

  • Kubernetes has standardised on sigstore in a landmark move [Ed: Kubrnetes pushing monopolies, centralisation and lockdown disguised as fake "security"]

    Kubernetes has standardised on the Linux Foundation’s free software signing service, “sigstore”, to protect against supply chain attacks. sigstore, first released in March 2021, includes a number of signing, verification and provenance techniques that let developers securely sign software artifacts such as release files, container images and binaries with signatures stored in a tamper-proof public log. The service is free to use and designed to help prevent what are increasingly regular and sophisticated upstream software supply chain attacks. sigstore’s founders include Red Hat, Google and Purdue University. Its adoption by Kubernetes — one of the world’s most active open source communities, with close to six million developers (a huge number given that CNCF data from December 2021 suggests that there are 6.8 million cloud native developers in total)– is a significant vote of trust in the standard for verifying software components. (nb The Linux Foundation hosts both sigstore and Kubernetes, as well as Linux, Node.js and a host of other ubiquitous critical software projects.)

Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Microsoft Junk

Xebian - A Blend of Debian and Goodness of Xfce [Review]

A review of Xebian Linux Distribution which brings the Debian rolling release with lightweight Xfce desktop environment - together. Read more

Debian GNU/Linux 11 Users Get a Massive Linux Kernel Security Update, Patch Now

The Debian Project announced this week a massive Linux kernel security update for its Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series to address 19 security vulnerabilities discovered by various security researchers in the upstream Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, which may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or information leaks. Read more

