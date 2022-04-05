Proprietary Leftovers
-
Uber loses $5.9bn as Asia investment values fall
The firm said almost all of the loss was a result of the fall in the value of investments in businesses including two Asian ride-hailing giants - China's Didi and South East Asia's Grab.
-
Twitter Kicks In With Fox Sports for Exclusive World Cup Content, Announces Deals With E!, Condé Nast, WNBA and More
Twitter’s biggest news was a new partnership with Fox Sports, which will produce and distribute exclusive content on the platform for all matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nov. 21-Dec. 18) and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 (July 20-Aug. 20, 2023) tournaments. The company also announced new and expanded deals with E! News, the WNBA, Condé Nast, Essence and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt for the expanded lineup of newly announced programming (all available for marketers to buy against).
-
Cybersecurity skills shortage creates extra cyber risks for Australian, New Zealand organisations: Fortinet [iophk: Windows TCO]
In Australia and New Zealand, 52% of organisations have experienced one to four security breaches in the last 12 months and 18% have experienced five or more breaches in that time, according to the 2022 cyber skills gap report from security firm Fortinet.
-
NSW transport authority suffers second network attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
Asked for his take on the second attack, seasoned ransomware threat researcher Brett Callow, who works for the security firm Emsisoft, said: "Transport for NSW was previously breached as a result of using a vulnerable file transfer appliance, and the data stolen in that incident is still available online.
-
Riccardo Padovani: Why you should contribute to GitLab [Ed: Better contribute to equivalents that do not push proprietary "premiums" to users of GitLab]
Contributing to any open-source project is a great way to spend a few hours each month. I started more than 10 years ago, and it has ultimately shaped my career in ways I couldn’t have imagined!
-
TurboTax to pay $141m to settle claims it scammed millions of people
Intuit will cough up $141 million in settlement costs and has promised to not make any misleading claims about its supposedly free tax-filing software, prosecutors in the US announced on Wednesday.
Attorneys General Letitia James in New York and Herbert Slatery III 1in Tennessee led efforts to sue Intuit for allegedly scamming taxpayers with false advertising. All 50 US states plus the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit, and accused the tech giant of luring people into using its TurboTax software on the false pretense it would be free.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 446 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kubernetes 1.24 Featuress and Change, Even Lockdown
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Microsoft Junk
Xebian - A Blend of Debian and Goodness of Xfce [Review]
A review of Xebian Linux Distribution which brings the Debian rolling release with lightweight Xfce desktop environment - together.
Debian GNU/Linux 11 Users Get a Massive Linux Kernel Security Update, Patch Now
The Debian Project announced this week a massive Linux kernel security update for its Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series to address 19 security vulnerabilities discovered by various security researchers in the upstream Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, which may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or information leaks.
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 5 sec ago