OpenBSD Outreach and Changes
-
How to contribute to the OpenBSD project
You like OpenBSD? Then, I'm quite sure you can contribute to it! Let me explain the many ways your skills can be used to improve the project and contribute back.
-
pkg_add(1) speedup
In -current, the performance of pkg_add(1) has been greatly enhanced by the enabling of caching by default: [...]
-
Parallel IP forwarding activated
Following much development and testing, parallel IP forwarding has been enabled in -current. The most recent of the relevant commits are: [...]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 495 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kubernetes 1.24 Featuress and Change, Even Lockdown
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Microsoft Junk
Xebian - A Blend of Debian and Goodness of Xfce [Review]
A review of Xebian Linux Distribution which brings the Debian rolling release with lightweight Xfce desktop environment - together.
Debian GNU/Linux 11 Users Get a Massive Linux Kernel Security Update, Patch Now
The Debian Project announced this week a massive Linux kernel security update for its Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series to address 19 security vulnerabilities discovered by various security researchers in the upstream Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, which may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or information leaks.
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 5 sec ago