Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series SoCs support up to 33 Gbps PHY rate, up to 2,000 clients
Qualcomm says the new WiFi 7 Networking Pro SoCs can run Openwrt with Linux Kernel 5.4. With up to 2000 clients, the Networking Pro 1620 is designed for highly-congested venues (e.g. stadiums), enterprise, small-to-medium business, and prosumer home environments. The Networking Pro 1220 and 820 both target enterprise, SMB, prosumer, and premium home mesh systems, while the Networking Pro 620 is better suited for enterprise, SMB, gaming, and home mesh systems.
Qualcomm Technologies is currently sampling their Wi-Fi 7 networking SoC, and commercial products should become available in the next couple of quarters from companies like eero. Additional information can be found on the product page and press release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 441 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenBSD Outreach and Changes
Proprietary Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Kubernetes 1.24 Featuress and Change, Even Lockdown
Recent comments
33 min 28 sec ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
16 hours 46 sec ago
17 hours 50 min ago