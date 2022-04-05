Intuit will cough up $141 million in settlement costs and has promised to not make any misleading claims about its supposedly free tax-filing software, prosecutors in the US announced on Wednesday. Attorneys General Letitia James in New York and Herbert Slatery III 1in Tennessee led efforts to sue Intuit for allegedly scamming taxpayers with false advertising. All 50 US states plus the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit, and accused the tech giant of luring people into using its TurboTax software on the false pretense it would be free.

Contributing to any open-source project is a great way to spend a few hours each month. I started more than 10 years ago, and it has ultimately shaped my career in ways I couldn’t have imagined!

Asked for his take on the second attack, seasoned ransomware threat researcher Brett Callow, who works for the security firm Emsisoft, said: "Transport for NSW was previously breached as a result of using a vulnerable file transfer appliance, and the data stolen in that incident is still available online.

In Australia and New Zealand, 52% of organisations have experienced one to four security breaches in the last 12 months and 18% have experienced five or more breaches in that time, according to the 2022 cyber skills gap report from security firm Fortinet.

Twitter’s biggest news was a new partnership with Fox Sports, which will produce and distribute exclusive content on the platform for all matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nov. 21-Dec. 18) and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 (July 20-Aug. 20, 2023) tournaments. The company also announced new and expanded deals with E! News, the WNBA, Condé Nast, Essence and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt for the expanded lineup of newly announced programming (all available for marketers to buy against).

The firm said almost all of the loss was a result of the fall in the value of investments in businesses including two Asian ride-hailing giants - China's Didi and South East Asia's Grab.

You like OpenBSD? Then, I'm quite sure you can contribute to it! Let me explain the many ways your skills can be used to improve the project and contribute back.

Security Leftovers US Cyber Command shored up nine nations' defenses last year [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO or broken windows]

Beijing-backed gang looted IP around the world for years, claims Cybereason> [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO] Infosec outfit Cybereason says it's discovered a multi-year – and very successful – Chinese effort to steal intellectual property. The company has named the campaign "Operation CuckooBees" and attributed it, with a high degree of confidence, to a Beijing-backed advanced persistent threat-slinger going by Winnti – aka APT 41, BARIUM, and Blackfly. Whatever the group is called, it uses several strains of malware and is happy to construct complex chains of activity. In the attack Cybereason claims to have spotted, Winnti starts by finding what Cybereason has described as "a popular ERP solution" that had "multiple vulnerabilities, some known and some that were unknown at the time of the exploitation." Once ERP was compromised, Winnti sought out a file named gthread-3.6.dll, which can be found in the VMware Tools folder. The DLL was used to inject other payloads into svchost.exe, with installation of a webshell and credential dumping tools high on the crims' to-do list.

Cisco has released a free antivirus package, ClamAV 0.105 - LinuxStoney Cisco has introduced a major new release of the free antivirus package ClamAV 0.105.0 and has also published patch releases of ClamAV 0.104.3 and 0.103.6 with vulnerabilities and bug fixes. Recall that the project passed into the hands of Cisco in 2013 after the purchase of Sourcefire, which develops ClamAV and Snort. The project code is distributed under the GPLv2 license.