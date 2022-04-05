KDE Gears 22.04 and Plasma 5.24.5 for Debian
I have updated my OBS builds to contain the new KDE Gears 22.04 as well as the last point release of KDE Plasma 5.24.5.
As usual, the packages are provided via my OBS builds. If you have used my packages till now, then you only need to change the apps2112 line to read apps2204. To give full details, I repeat (and update) instructions for all here: First of all, you need to add my OBS key say in /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/obs-npreining.asc and add a file /etc/apt/sources.lists.d/obs-npreining-kde.list, containing the following lines, replacing the DISTRIBUTION part with one of Debian_11 (for Bullseye), Debian_Testing, or Debian_Unstable...
