4 Best Free and Open Source CNC Software
CNC (also known as numerical control or computer numerical control) is the automated control of machining tools (such as milling machines, lathes, 3d printers, laser cutters, plasma cutters, robot arms, hexapods) by means of a computer.
A CNC machine processes a piece of material (metal, plastic, wood, ceramic, or composite) to meet specifications by following coded programmed instructions and without a manual operator directly controlling the machining operation.
In modern CNC systems, the design of a mechanical part and its manufacturing program are highly automated. The part’s mechanical dimensions are defined using CAD software and then translated into manufacturing directives by computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 448 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenBSD Outreach and Changes
Proprietary Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Kubernetes 1.24 Featuress and Change, Even Lockdown
Recent comments
33 min 28 sec ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
16 hours 46 sec ago
17 hours 50 min ago