Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

4 Best Free and Open Source CNC Software

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of May 2022 09:49:58 AM Filed under
Software

CNC (also known as numerical control or computer numerical control) is the automated control of machining tools (such as milling machines, lathes, 3d printers, laser cutters, plasma cutters, robot arms, hexapods) by means of a computer.

A CNC machine processes a piece of material (metal, plastic, wood, ceramic, or composite) to meet specifications by following coded programmed instructions and without a manual operator directly controlling the machining operation.

In modern CNC systems, the design of a mechanical part and its manufacturing program are highly automated. The part’s mechanical dimensions are defined using CAD software and then translated into manufacturing directives by computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

OpenBSD Outreach and Changes

  • How to contribute to the OpenBSD project

    You like OpenBSD? Then, I'm quite sure you can contribute to it! Let me explain the many ways your skills can be used to improve the project and contribute back.

  • pkg_add(1) speedup

    In -current, the performance of pkg_add(1) has been greatly enhanced by the enabling of caching by default: [...]

  • Parallel IP forwarding activated

    Following much development and testing, parallel IP forwarding has been enabled in -current. The most recent of the relevant commits are: [...]

Proprietary Leftovers

  • Uber loses $5.9bn as Asia investment values fall

    The firm said almost all of the loss was a result of the fall in the value of investments in businesses including two Asian ride-hailing giants - China's Didi and South East Asia's Grab.

  • Twitter Kicks In With Fox Sports for Exclusive World Cup Content, Announces Deals With E!, Condé Nast, WNBA and More

    Twitter’s biggest news was a new partnership with Fox Sports, which will produce and distribute exclusive content on the platform for all matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Nov. 21-Dec. 18) and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 (July 20-Aug. 20, 2023) tournaments. The company also announced new and expanded deals with E! News, the WNBA, Condé Nast, Essence and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt for the expanded lineup of newly announced programming (all available for marketers to buy against).

  • Cybersecurity skills shortage creates extra cyber risks for Australian, New Zealand organisations: Fortinet [iophk: Windows TCO]

    In Australia and New Zealand, 52% of organisations have experienced one to four security breaches in the last 12 months and 18% have experienced five or more breaches in that time, according to the 2022 cyber skills gap report from security firm Fortinet.

  • NSW transport authority suffers second network attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Asked for his take on the second attack, seasoned ransomware threat researcher Brett Callow, who works for the security firm Emsisoft, said: "Transport for NSW was previously breached as a result of using a vulnerable file transfer appliance, and the data stolen in that incident is still available online.

  • Riccardo Padovani: Why you should contribute to GitLab [Ed: Better contribute to equivalents that do not push proprietary "premiums" to users of GitLab]

    Contributing to any open-source project is a great way to spend a few hours each month. I started more than 10 years ago, and it has ultimately shaped my career in ways I couldn’t have imagined!

  • TurboTax to pay $141m to settle claims it scammed millions of people

    Intuit will cough up $141 million in settlement costs and has promised to not make any misleading claims about its supposedly free tax-filing software, prosecutors in the US announced on Wednesday. Attorneys General Letitia James in New York and Herbert Slatery III 1in Tennessee led efforts to sue Intuit for allegedly scamming taxpayers with false advertising. All 50 US states plus the District of Columbia joined the lawsuit, and accused the tech giant of luring people into using its TurboTax software on the false pretense it would be free.

Security Leftovers

  • US Cyber Command shored up nine nations' defenses last year [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO or broken windows]
  • Beijing-backed gang looted IP around the world for years, claims Cybereason> [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]

    Infosec outfit Cybereason says it's discovered a multi-year – and very successful – Chinese effort to steal intellectual property. The company has named the campaign "Operation CuckooBees" and attributed it, with a high degree of confidence, to a Beijing-backed advanced persistent threat-slinger going by Winnti – aka APT 41, BARIUM, and Blackfly. Whatever the group is called, it uses several strains of malware and is happy to construct complex chains of activity. In the attack Cybereason claims to have spotted, Winnti starts by finding what Cybereason has described as "a popular ERP solution" that had "multiple vulnerabilities, some known and some that were unknown at the time of the exploitation." Once ERP was compromised, Winnti sought out a file named gthread-3.6.dll, which can be found in the VMware Tools folder. The DLL was used to inject other payloads into svchost.exe, with installation of a webshell and credential dumping tools high on the crims' to-do list.

  • Cisco has released a free antivirus package, ClamAV 0.105 - LinuxStoney

    Cisco has introduced a major new release of the free antivirus package ClamAV 0.105.0 and has also published patch releases of ClamAV 0.104.3 and 0.103.6 with vulnerabilities and bug fixes. Recall that the project passed into the hands of Cisco in 2013 after the purchase of Sourcefire, which develops ClamAV and Snort. The project code is distributed under the GPLv2 license.

Kubernetes 1.24 Featuress and Change, Even Lockdown

  • Dockershim deprecated with release of Kubernetes 1.24

    The day has come. At long last Dockershim is dead. The removal was one of several notable changes that came with today's Kubernetes 1.24 release. The shift on Dockershim has broad albeit well-documented implications for those running Kubernetes in production, James Laverack, lead solutions engineer for the release, told The Register. The news shouldn't, however, come as a surprise, he noted. Dockershim was deprecated with Kubernetes 1.20 in late 2020.

  • Kubernetes 1.24: Volume Expansion Now A Stable Feature

    Volume expansion was introduced as a alpha feature in Kubernetes 1.8 and it went beta in 1.11 and with Kubernetes 1.24 we are excited to announce general availability(GA) of volume expansion. This feature allows Kubernetes users to simply edit their PersistentVolumeClaim objects and specify new size in PVC Spec and Kubernetes will automatically expand the volume using storage backend and also expand the underlying file system in-use by the Pod without requiring any downtime at all if possible.

  • Kubernetes has standardised on sigstore in a landmark move [Ed: Kubrnetes pushing monopolies, centralisation and lockdown disguised as fake "security"]

    Kubernetes has standardised on the Linux Foundation’s free software signing service, “sigstore”, to protect against supply chain attacks. sigstore, first released in March 2021, includes a number of signing, verification and provenance techniques that let developers securely sign software artifacts such as release files, container images and binaries with signatures stored in a tamper-proof public log. The service is free to use and designed to help prevent what are increasingly regular and sophisticated upstream software supply chain attacks. sigstore’s founders include Red Hat, Google and Purdue University. Its adoption by Kubernetes — one of the world’s most active open source communities, with close to six million developers (a huge number given that CNCF data from December 2021 suggests that there are 6.8 million cloud native developers in total)– is a significant vote of trust in the standard for verifying software components. (nb The Linux Foundation hosts both sigstore and Kubernetes, as well as Linux, Node.js and a host of other ubiquitous critical software projects.)

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6