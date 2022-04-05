CNC (also known as numerical control or computer numerical control) is the automated control of machining tools (such as milling machines, lathes, 3d printers, laser cutters, plasma cutters, robot arms, hexapods) by means of a computer. A CNC machine processes a piece of material (metal, plastic, wood, ceramic, or composite) to meet specifications by following coded programmed instructions and without a manual operator directly controlling the machining operation. In modern CNC systems, the design of a mechanical part and its manufacturing program are highly automated. The part’s mechanical dimensions are defined using CAD software and then translated into manufacturing directives by computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software.

LibreOffice 7.3.3 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.2 as the third minor release of the LibreOffice 7.3 family to address more bugs and further improve interoperability with proprietary document formats. A total of 88 bugs were fixed in this update, as you can see from the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. These bug fixes strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite to provide users with better stability and reliability, as well as to offer them the highest level of compatibility with proprietary document formats from the MS Office office suite.

KDE Gears 22.04 and Plasma 5.24.5 for Debian I have updated my OBS builds to contain the new KDE Gears 22.04 as well as the last point release of KDE Plasma 5.24.5. As usual, the packages are provided via my OBS builds. If you have used my packages till now, then you only need to change the apps2112 line to read apps2204. To give full details, I repeat (and update) instructions for all here: First of all, you need to add my OBS key say in /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/obs-npreining.asc and add a file /etc/apt/sources.lists.d/obs-npreining-kde.list, containing the following lines, replacing the DISTRIBUTION part with one of Debian_11 (for Bullseye), Debian_Testing, or Debian_Unstable...