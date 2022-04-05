Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of May 2022 02:20:54 PM

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Ubuntu are two of the most popular Linux distributions in the open-source world.

Of course, they are different and commercially successful, but in what aspects? Who uses Ubuntu? And, should you consider using Red Hat Enterprise Linux for anything?

Let’s explore the differences in this article. Here, I present a detailed breakdown that may help you choose one for your use case.