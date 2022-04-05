Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of May 2022 02:27:10 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Make Your Own Music on Linux with Ardour

    Ardour is a simple, easy-to-use, and powerful audio recording and processing tool for Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, and Windows. Ardour is a freeware application that comes with its own set of built-in features to record and organize sound. As a sophisticated tool, Ardour requires a little bit of experience with recording and processing sound.

    Ardour’s main feature is its status as a professional digital audio workstation (DAW) that works on Linux while still being cross-platform overall. It’s the standard in the industry and it’s used by thousands of people every day.

    This is because it’s stable, flexible, and modular with a massive community behind it whenever you need help. It’s open-source, so everyone can modify it to their own needs. This means you can customize it to your liking, whether you work on one or ten tracks.

  • How to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04

    Google Chrome is for many the best web browser and I think it is for its speed, stability, synchronization with Google and the large number of extensions that we can install. So many users ask how to install it on Linux, especially if they come from Windows.

    So let’s quickly install it on our system.

  • How to Install LEMP Stack Nginx, MySQL, PHP on Ubuntu 22.04

    How to Install LEMP Stack Nginx, MySQL, PHP on Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you will learn how to install Nginx, MySQL 8.0 and PHP 8.1.

    You will also install some common PHP extensions and adjust the PHP configurations. Finally you will secure your setup with Let’s Encrypt SSL and configure HTTPS redirection.

    This setup is tested on Google cloud, so it will work on all cloud hosting services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or any dedicated servers running Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to access remote systems using SSH | Enable Sysadmin

    The SSH tool allows you to log in and run commands on a remote machine just as if you were sitting in front of it.

  • How to write a good commit message

    If you have started your journey to become an experienced developer, you already know that you have to describe what you have done when you change the code and submit it to be merged in the master branch. In git and many other source code management systems, this description is called a commit message.

    The commit message has a title, and can have a detailed description. You should separate the description from the title by adding a blank line after the title.

»

More in Tux Machines

LibreOffice 7.3.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 88 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 7.3.3 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.2 as the third minor release of the LibreOffice 7.3 family to address more bugs and further improve interoperability with proprietary document formats. A total of 88 bugs were fixed in this update, as you can see from the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. These bug fixes strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite to provide users with better stability and reliability, as well as to offer them the highest level of compatibility with proprietary document formats from the MS Office office suite. Read more

4 Best Free and Open Source CNC Software

CNC (also known as numerical control or computer numerical control) is the automated control of machining tools (such as milling machines, lathes, 3d printers, laser cutters, plasma cutters, robot arms, hexapods) by means of a computer. A CNC machine processes a piece of material (metal, plastic, wood, ceramic, or composite) to meet specifications by following coded programmed instructions and without a manual operator directly controlling the machining operation. In modern CNC systems, the design of a mechanical part and its manufacturing program are highly automated. The part’s mechanical dimensions are defined using CAD software and then translated into manufacturing directives by computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software. Read more

KDE Gears 22.04 and Plasma 5.24.5 for Debian

I have updated my OBS builds to contain the new KDE Gears 22.04 as well as the last point release of KDE Plasma 5.24.5. As usual, the packages are provided via my OBS builds. If you have used my packages till now, then you only need to change the apps2112 line to read apps2204. To give full details, I repeat (and update) instructions for all here: First of all, you need to add my OBS key say in /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/obs-npreining.asc and add a file /etc/apt/sources.lists.d/obs-npreining-kde.list, containing the following lines, replacing the DISTRIBUTION part with one of Debian_11 (for Bullseye), Debian_Testing, or Debian_Unstable... Read more

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series SoCs support up to 33 Gbps PHY rate, up to 2,000 clients

Qualcomm says the new WiFi 7 Networking Pro SoCs can run Openwrt with Linux Kernel 5.4. With up to 2000 clients, the Networking Pro 1620 is designed for highly-congested venues (e.g. stadiums), enterprise, small-to-medium business, and prosumer home environments. The Networking Pro 1220 and 820 both target enterprise, SMB, prosumer, and premium home mesh systems, while the Networking Pro 620 is better suited for enterprise, SMB, gaming, and home mesh systems. Qualcomm Technologies is currently sampling their Wi-Fi 7 networking SoC, and commercial products should become available in the next couple of quarters from companies like eero. Additional information can be found on the product page and press release. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6