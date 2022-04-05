Syslogic targets AI agricultural apps with Jetson AGX Xavier based PC
Syslogic’s RPC RSL A3 is a robust AI computer equipped with the Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module and optional 4G/5G support. The RPC RSL A3 was designed for applications that require vision computing, real time sensor fusion and sophisticated control of autonomous machines used in agricultural settings.
To complement its industrial processor module, the RPC RSL A3 successfully meets the requirements for IP67 and IP69 protection ratings. The IP67 and IP69 are one of the highest protection levels against dust, airborne particles, high pressure water and high pressure temperature. Syslogic’s states that their ultra rugged PC is suitable for operation in temperatures that range between –40 °C to +70 °C.
Red Hat vs Ubuntu: What’s the Difference?
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Ubuntu are two of the most popular Linux distributions in the open-source world. Of course, they are different and commercially successful, but in what aspects? Who uses Ubuntu? And, should you consider using Red Hat Enterprise Linux for anything? Let’s explore the differences in this article. Here, I present a detailed breakdown that may help you choose one for your use case.
