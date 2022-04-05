today's howtos How to Make Your Own Music on Linux with Ardour Ardour is a simple, easy-to-use, and powerful audio recording and processing tool for Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, and Windows. Ardour is a freeware application that comes with its own set of built-in features to record and organize sound. As a sophisticated tool, Ardour requires a little bit of experience with recording and processing sound. Ardour’s main feature is its status as a professional digital audio workstation (DAW) that works on Linux while still being cross-platform overall. It’s the standard in the industry and it’s used by thousands of people every day. This is because it’s stable, flexible, and modular with a massive community behind it whenever you need help. It’s open-source, so everyone can modify it to their own needs. This means you can customize it to your liking, whether you work on one or ten tracks.

How to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04 Google Chrome is for many the best web browser and I think it is for its speed, stability, synchronization with Google and the large number of extensions that we can install. So many users ask how to install it on Linux, especially if they come from Windows. So let’s quickly install it on our system.

How to Install LEMP Stack Nginx, MySQL, PHP on Ubuntu 22.04 How to Install LEMP Stack Nginx, MySQL, PHP on Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you will learn how to install Nginx, MySQL 8.0 and PHP 8.1. You will also install some common PHP extensions and adjust the PHP configurations. Finally you will secure your setup with Let’s Encrypt SSL and configure HTTPS redirection. This setup is tested on Google cloud, so it will work on all cloud hosting services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or any dedicated servers running Ubuntu 22.04.

How to access remote systems using SSH | Enable Sysadmin The SSH tool allows you to log in and run commands on a remote machine just as if you were sitting in front of it.

How to write a good commit message If you have started your journey to become an experienced developer, you already know that you have to describe what you have done when you change the code and submit it to be merged in the master branch. In git and many other source code management systems, this description is called a commit message. The commit message has a title, and can have a detailed description. You should separate the description from the title by adding a blank line after the title.