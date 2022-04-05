Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of May 2022 03:44:50 PM Filed under
Development
  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 441
  • The PyScript project develops a platform for executing Python scripts in a web browser

    The project PyScript, which allows you to integrate Python handlers into web pages and create interactive web applications in Python. Applications are given access to the DOM and an interface for bidirectional interaction with JavaScript objects. The web application development logic is preserved, and the differences come down to the possibility of using the Python language instead of JavaScrpt. The PyScript sources are distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.

    Unlike the Brython project , which compiles Python code to JavaScript, PyScript uses Pyodide , a browser-side port of CPython compiled to WebAssembly, to execute Python code. Using Pyodide allows you to achieve full compatibility with Python 3 and use all the features of the language and library, including for scientific computing, such as numpy, pandas and scikit-learn. From the PyScript side, a layer is provided for integrating Python code with JavaScript, inserting code into web pages, importing modules, organizing I / O, and solving other related tasks. The project provides a set of widgets (buttons, text blocks, etc.) for creating a web interface in Python.

  • 299 experiments from young people run on the ISS in Astro Pi Mission Space Lab 2021/22
  • A plea for books ..

    I suspect most people who have collected and kept these wouldn't want to part with them, but just in case ..

  • OOP a software development mass psychosis

    For 30+ years, software developers have been taught a mantra that over time has turned into more or less the declaration of faith required to believe in to be able to land a job as a software developer, and this mantra is as follows.

    "Object Oriented Programming is a good thing"

    When in fact 30+ years of history has taught us the exact opposite. For instance ...

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to Make Your Own Music on Linux with Ardour

    Ardour is a simple, easy-to-use, and powerful audio recording and processing tool for Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, and Windows. Ardour is a freeware application that comes with its own set of built-in features to record and organize sound. As a sophisticated tool, Ardour requires a little bit of experience with recording and processing sound. Ardour’s main feature is its status as a professional digital audio workstation (DAW) that works on Linux while still being cross-platform overall. It’s the standard in the industry and it’s used by thousands of people every day. This is because it’s stable, flexible, and modular with a massive community behind it whenever you need help. It’s open-source, so everyone can modify it to their own needs. This means you can customize it to your liking, whether you work on one or ten tracks.

  • How to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu 22.04

    Google Chrome is for many the best web browser and I think it is for its speed, stability, synchronization with Google and the large number of extensions that we can install. So many users ask how to install it on Linux, especially if they come from Windows. So let’s quickly install it on our system.

  • How to Install LEMP Stack Nginx, MySQL, PHP on Ubuntu 22.04

    How to Install LEMP Stack Nginx, MySQL, PHP on Ubuntu 22.04. In this guide you will learn how to install Nginx, MySQL 8.0 and PHP 8.1. You will also install some common PHP extensions and adjust the PHP configurations. Finally you will secure your setup with Let’s Encrypt SSL and configure HTTPS redirection. This setup is tested on Google cloud, so it will work on all cloud hosting services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or any dedicated servers running Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to access remote systems using SSH | Enable Sysadmin

    The SSH tool allows you to log in and run commands on a remote machine just as if you were sitting in front of it.

  • How to write a good commit message

    If you have started your journey to become an experienced developer, you already know that you have to describe what you have done when you change the code and submit it to be merged in the master branch. In git and many other source code management systems, this description is called a commit message. The commit message has a title, and can have a detailed description. You should separate the description from the title by adding a blank line after the title.

OpenSUSE Activities in Asia

  • openSUSE.Asia Virtual Summit 2022

    The openSUSE.Asia Summit is an annual openSUSE Asian conference, attended by contributors and enthusiasts from all over Asia. The event focuses primarily on the openSUSE distribution and community, its applications for personal and enterprise use, and open source culture. Since 2014, openSUSE.Asia Summit events had been held offline and thus, a great opportunity for the community to meet. However, due to COVID-19, the summit was canceled in 2020.In 2021,the online summit was organized by the team India.

  • A local mirror for openSUSE users in Mauritius

    When I attended the openSUSE Asia Summit in 2019, I my friends in Indonesia about their experience in setting up the mirror for Indonesian users. Earlier this year, when Luboš Kocman visited Mauritius, we spoke about it again. Then, a few weeks ago, I heard from cloud.mu, who were willing to sponsor a server for mirror purposes. That was just perfect timing. I had started discussions with an ISP but then cloud.mu was not just willing to provide the server & bandwidth resources but their speed to deploy and assist was even more commendable. Once the server was ready, the next step was to contact openSUSE admins to update the DNS records for opensuse.mu. I sent my request to the openSUSE Board for the purchase the domain a long time ago. Until now I used to run a small blog for openSUSE tips & tutorials on opensuse.mu. The domain is owned by SUSE and mananged by the openSUSE admins, i.e the Heroes team.

Red Hat vs Ubuntu: What’s the Difference?

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Ubuntu are two of the most popular Linux distributions in the open-source world. Of course, they are different and commercially successful, but in what aspects? Who uses Ubuntu? And, should you consider using Red Hat Enterprise Linux for anything? Let’s explore the differences in this article. Here, I present a detailed breakdown that may help you choose one for your use case. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6