This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 441
The PyScript project develops a platform for executing Python scripts in a web browser
The project PyScript, which allows you to integrate Python handlers into web pages and create interactive web applications in Python. Applications are given access to the DOM and an interface for bidirectional interaction with JavaScript objects. The web application development logic is preserved, and the differences come down to the possibility of using the Python language instead of JavaScrpt. The PyScript sources are distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.
Unlike the Brython project , which compiles Python code to JavaScript, PyScript uses Pyodide , a browser-side port of CPython compiled to WebAssembly, to execute Python code. Using Pyodide allows you to achieve full compatibility with Python 3 and use all the features of the language and library, including for scientific computing, such as numpy, pandas and scikit-learn. From the PyScript side, a layer is provided for integrating Python code with JavaScript, inserting code into web pages, importing modules, organizing I / O, and solving other related tasks. The project provides a set of widgets (buttons, text blocks, etc.) for creating a web interface in Python.
299 experiments from young people run on the ISS in Astro Pi Mission Space Lab 2021/22
A plea for books ..
I suspect most people who have collected and kept these wouldn't want to part with them, but just in case ..
OOP a software development mass psychosis
For 30+ years, software developers have been taught a mantra that over time has turned into more or less the declaration of faith required to believe in to be able to land a job as a software developer, and this mantra is as follows.
"Object Oriented Programming is a good thing"
When in fact 30+ years of history has taught us the exact opposite. For instance ...
today's howtos
OpenSUSE Activities in Asia
Red Hat vs Ubuntu: What’s the Difference?
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Ubuntu are two of the most popular Linux distributions in the open-source world. Of course, they are different and commercially successful, but in what aspects? Who uses Ubuntu? And, should you consider using Red Hat Enterprise Linux for anything? Let’s explore the differences in this article. Here, I present a detailed breakdown that may help you choose one for your use case.
