Best 9 Latex Editors for Windows 11 and Linux (2022 Selection)
Congestion Control Arrives in Tor 0.4.7-stable!
Tor has released 0.4.7.7, the first stable Tor release with support for congestion control. Congestion control will eliminate the speed limit of current Tor, as well as reduce latency by minimizing queue lengths at relays. It will result in significant performance improvements in Tor, as well as increased utilization of our network capacity. In order for users to experience these benefits, we need Exit relay operators to upgrade as soon as possible. This post covers a bit of congestion control history, describes technical details, and contains important information for all relay and onion service operators.
Congestion Control is an adaptive property of distributed networks, whereby a network and its endpoints operate such that utilization is maximized, while minimizing a constraint property, and ensuring fairness between connections. When this optimization problem is solved, the optimal outcome is that all connections transmit an equal fraction of the bandwidth of the slowest router in their shared path, for every path through the network.
What’s new on the Red Hat Customer Portal
PGConf.be : Speakers and schedule online
PGConf.be 2022 will be held in Haasrode, Leuven, about 25km from Brussels.
The conference will take place on May 19th, 2022. Registrations are open until May 12th, after that you can still register, but you will have to provide your own food.
Libre Art Weekly-ish recap — 4 May 2022
The most interesting thing going on with GIMP right now is the work by new contributor NikC and Jehan. They recently added CMYK JPEGs exporting and have three more related patches in the pipeline: correct CMYK TIFFs loading, CMYK TIFFs exporting, and a rewrite of the CMYK color selector to use the babl library.
Please note that instead of using the preferred CMYK profile the CMYK JPEG exporter will use whatever softproofing profile you told GIMP to use (not sure why you would want two different CMYK profiles, but not using the preferred profile seems like an omission anyway).
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Ubuntu are two of the most popular Linux distributions in the open-source world. Of course, they are different and commercially successful, but in what aspects? Who uses Ubuntu? And, should you consider using Red Hat Enterprise Linux for anything? Let’s explore the differences in this article. Here, I present a detailed breakdown that may help you choose one for your use case.
