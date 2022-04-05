today's leftovers Best 9 Latex Editors for Windows 11 and Linux (2022 Selection)

Congestion Control Arrives in Tor 0.4.7-stable! Tor has released 0.4.7.7, the first stable Tor release with support for congestion control. Congestion control will eliminate the speed limit of current Tor, as well as reduce latency by minimizing queue lengths at relays. It will result in significant performance improvements in Tor, as well as increased utilization of our network capacity. In order for users to experience these benefits, we need Exit relay operators to upgrade as soon as possible. This post covers a bit of congestion control history, describes technical details, and contains important information for all relay and onion service operators. Congestion Control is an adaptive property of distributed networks, whereby a network and its endpoints operate such that utilization is maximized, while minimizing a constraint property, and ensuring fairness between connections. When this optimization problem is solved, the optimal outcome is that all connections transmit an equal fraction of the bandwidth of the slowest router in their shared path, for every path through the network.

PGConf.be : Speakers and schedule online PGConf.be 2022 will be held in Haasrode, Leuven, about 25km from Brussels. The conference will take place on May 19th, 2022. Registrations are open until May 12th, after that you can still register, but you will have to provide your own food.

Libre Art Weekly-ish recap — 4 May 2022 The most interesting thing going on with GIMP right now is the work by new contributor NikC and Jehan. They recently added CMYK JPEGs exporting and have three more related patches in the pipeline: correct CMYK TIFFs loading, CMYK TIFFs exporting, and a rewrite of the CMYK color selector to use the babl library. Please note that instead of using the preferred CMYK profile the CMYK JPEG exporter will use whatever softproofing profile you told GIMP to use (not sure why you would want two different CMYK profiles, but not using the preferred profile seems like an omission anyway).

This Week in Rust 441

The PyScript project develops a platform for executing Python scripts in a web browser The project PyScript, which allows you to integrate Python handlers into web pages and create interactive web applications in Python. Applications are given access to the DOM and an interface for bidirectional interaction with JavaScript objects. The web application development logic is preserved, and the differences come down to the possibility of using the Python language instead of JavaScrpt. The PyScript sources are distributed under the Apache 2.0 license. Unlike the Brython project , which compiles Python code to JavaScript, PyScript uses Pyodide , a browser-side port of CPython compiled to WebAssembly, to execute Python code. Using Pyodide allows you to achieve full compatibility with Python 3 and use all the features of the language and library, including for scientific computing, such as numpy, pandas and scikit-learn. From the PyScript side, a layer is provided for integrating Python code with JavaScript, inserting code into web pages, importing modules, organizing I / O, and solving other related tasks. The project provides a set of widgets (buttons, text blocks, etc.) for creating a web interface in Python.

299 experiments from young people run on the ISS in Astro Pi Mission Space Lab 2021/22

OOP a software development mass psychosis For 30+ years, software developers have been taught a mantra that over time has turned into more or less the declaration of faith required to believe in to be able to land a job as a software developer, and this mantra is as follows. "Object Oriented Programming is a good thing" When in fact 30+ years of history has taught us the exact opposite. For instance ...