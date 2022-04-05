In the TV show Battlestar Galactica, the titular mega-ship didn't actually do a whole lot. It served as a stalwart haven for its crew, a central point of contact for strategy and orchestration, and a safe place for resource management. However, the Caprican Vipers, one-person self-contained space vessels, went out to deal with evil Cylons and other space-borne dangers. They never just send one or two Vipers out, either. They sent lots of them. Many redundant ships with essentially the same capabilities and purpose, but thanks to their great agility and number, they always managed to handle whatever problem threatened the Battlestar each week.

If you think you're sensing a developing analogy, you're right. The modern "cloud" is big and hulking, an amalgamation of lots of infrastructure spread over a great distance. It has great power, but you'd be wasting much of its capability if you treated it like a regular computer. When you want to handle lots of data from millions of input sources, it's actually more efficient to bundle up your solution (whether that takes the form of an application, website, database, server, or something else) and send out tiny images of that solution to deal with clusters of data. These, of course, would be containers, and they're the workforce of the cloud. They're the little solution factories you send out to handle service requests, and because you can spawn as many as you need based on the requests coming in at any given time, they're theoretically inexhaustible.