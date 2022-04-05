Security Leftovers

Meeting the Cyber Safety Review Board Three Open Source hackers were invited to this meeting with the CSRB and I was one of them. [...] On April 21 2022, I joined the video meeting together with an OpenSSL and a Tomcat contributor and several members of the board. (I am not naming any names of participants in this post because I have not asked for permission nor do I think the names are important here.) For about an hour we talked to the board how we develop Open Source, how we take on security problems and how we work on making sure we do things as securely as we can. It was striking how similarly the three of us looked at the issues and how we work in our project, despite our projects all being different and having our own specifics.

Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr), Fedora (firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, java-latest-openjdk, recutils, suricata, and zchunk), Oracle (firefox and kernel), Red Hat (firefox), Scientific Linux (firefox), Slackware (mozilla, openssl, and seamonkey), SUSE (apache2-mod_auth_mellon, libvirt, and pgadmin4), and Ubuntu (dpdk, mysql-5.7, networkd-dispatcher, openssl, openssl1.0, sqlite3, and twisted).

Primer to Container Security Containers are considered to be a standard way of deploying these microservices to the cloud. Containers are better than virtual machines in almost all ways except security, which may be the main barrier to their widespread adoption. This article will provide a better understanding of container security and available techniques to secure them. A Linux container can be defined as a process or a set of processes running in the userspace that is/are isolated from the rest of the system by different kernel tools. Containers are great alternatives to virtual machines (VMs). Even though containers and virtual machines provide the same isolation benefits, they differ in the way that containers provide operating system virtualization instead of hardware. This makes them lightweight, faster to start, and consumes less memory.

Cisco Releases Security Updates for Enterprise NFV Infrastructure Software | CISA Cisco has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Enterprise NFV Infrastructure Software. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Messenger-GTK 0.7.0 released

We are pleased to announce the release of the Messenger-GTK application. The application is a convergent GTK messaging application using the GNUnet Messenger service. The goal is to provide private and secure communication between any group of devices. The interface is also designed in a way to scale down to mobile and small screen devices like phones or tablets.

Linux Mint Monthly News

The mutter rebase for Cinnamon 5.4 is now well on its way and is getting more and more stable. Work started on the Linux Mint 21 base. The repositories are ready and so are the docker images. A first pre-ALPHA ISO was built to identify potential issues and we’re now patching software and looking for and fixing regressions. We usually work on new features first, and then work on the base and bugs near the end of the development cycle when we put it all together on the new base. But this time, we did the opposite. I wanted us to be confronted to some of the new libraries and upstream changes so we could have a clear view of any challenges ahead and plan accordingly when it comes to prioritizing or postponing work on some of the new features. The new upgrade tool took some time to develop but it was worth the wait. Our major upgrades weren’t flexible enough and they were too complicated. This is a fantastic addition for us, I’m really happy we worked on this. The tool is passing a final test today and should be officially announced in LMDE tomorrow.