In this video, I am going to show an overview of Lubuntu 22.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.
Building Your Own FreeBSD-based NAS, Writing a device driver for Unix V6, EC2: What Colin Percival’s been up to, Beckhoff releases TwinCAT/BSD Hypervisor, Writing a NetBSD kernel module, and more.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Foxit PDF Reader on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Foxit PDF Reader is a free multi-platform PDF reader for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Besides free versions, Foxit it also provides premium versions with many features, but for common demand, we can use the free version.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Foxit PDF Reader on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
For those want to install the Sublime Text code editor, here’s the step by step how to guide for Ubuntu 22.04 in 3 different ways.
The IP address of most devices today is generated by the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server. A DHCP server assigns a dynamic IP address to your device when it's connected to a network. Thus, you have the chance to change this IP address from time to time.
On the other hand, a static IP refers to a fixed, immutable address, different from dynamic IPs. You can set static IP settings in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS in three different ways. Here's how to get started.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grafana on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Grafana is web-based analytics and interactive visualization program that runs on a variety of platforms. Grafana running data analytics, pulling up metrics that make sense of the massive amount of data & to monitor our apps with the help of cool customizable dashboards. It connects with every possible data source, commonly referred to as databases such as Graphite, Prometheus, Influx DB, ElasticSearch, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Grafana monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
SSH is one of the best ways to handle tasks such as automated backups, file synchronization, and remote server access and management. SSH passwordless login is an SSH authentication method that employs a pair of public and private keys for asymmetric encryption. The public key resides on the server, and only a client that presents the private key can connect.
That’s why you’ll find a good amount of GUI tools on the market to help you manage those connections. One such tool is hidden away in plain sight, within the confines of KDE’s Konsole application.
For those who don’t know, Konsole is KDE’s default terminal window application. It’s one of the more flexible and powerful terminal applications on the Linux market and it has a rather pleasant, SSH-centric surprise for you … an SSH Manager plugin.
Graphical user interfaces (GUIs) allow us to accomplish daily tasks by interacting with windows and icons, and they come in handy for many tasks. However, several users find it better to input text commands into the PC directly rather than dealing with windows and icons for more efficiency and flexibility. This is done via terminals.
Terminals, alias consoles, or command lines are used to enter and transcribe data from a PC system. They also allow us to carry out and automate tasks on a PC without implementing a GUI.
The terminal is the heart of any Linux system. Every program that runs in Linux runs under a terminal command line. This ranges from massive programs like web browsers to simple ones like text editors. Due to this, using the terminal confidently is a vital step in understanding how the Linux operating system works.
Also, if you are a DevOP, mainly a backend one, you inevitably need to do something on a Linux terminal rather than the Graphical User interface. One palpable complication is that the terminal is not visual-friendly, especially when checking out some vast standard output. As such, you must be keen.
Create an open source machine learning environment quickly with Pachyderm, JupyterHub, and Ceph Nano on Open Data Hub.
Most operating systems come with a pre-installed office suite like Office 365 on Microsoft Windows and LibreOffice on most Linux distros. LibreOffice offers features and functionality close to MS Office and comes up with new features and improvements with every update.
Having said that, other alternatives are a lot more secure and easy to use and may be specifically suited for your work. This article will discuss OnlyOffice, its features, and how to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
In the TV show Battlestar Galactica, the titular mega-ship didn't actually do a whole lot. It served as a stalwart haven for its crew, a central point of contact for strategy and orchestration, and a safe place for resource management. However, the Caprican Vipers, one-person self-contained space vessels, went out to deal with evil Cylons and other space-borne dangers. They never just send one or two Vipers out, either. They sent lots of them. Many redundant ships with essentially the same capabilities and purpose, but thanks to their great agility and number, they always managed to handle whatever problem threatened the Battlestar each week.
If you think you're sensing a developing analogy, you're right. The modern "cloud" is big and hulking, an amalgamation of lots of infrastructure spread over a great distance. It has great power, but you'd be wasting much of its capability if you treated it like a regular computer. When you want to handle lots of data from millions of input sources, it's actually more efficient to bundle up your solution (whether that takes the form of an application, website, database, server, or something else) and send out tiny images of that solution to deal with clusters of data. These, of course, would be containers, and they're the workforce of the cloud. They're the little solution factories you send out to handle service requests, and because you can spawn as many as you need based on the requests coming in at any given time, they're theoretically inexhaustible.
