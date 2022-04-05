Programming Leftovers Qt Speech coming to Qt 6.4 Over the last couple of months we have ported the text-to-speech functionality in the Qt Speech module over to Qt 6, and it will be part of the Qt 6.4 release later in 2022.

Boost the power of C with these open source libraries | Opensource.com The GLib Object System (GObject) is a library providing a flexible and extensible object-oriented framework for C. In this article, I demonstrate using the 2.4 version of the library. [...] I hope my examples show how the GObject and libsoup projects give C a very real boost. Libraries like these extend C in a literal sense, and by doing so they make C more approachable. They do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in the simple, direct, and timeless C language. GObject and libsoup do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in C.

FSFE Youth Hacking 4 Freedom: radio silence It looks like the FSFE donors and volunteers have been duped into supporting child labor. [...] To be considered for the prize, the participants are told that they must publish all their code under a free software license: in other words, they must give up all rights to any future payment. This doesn't happen in any other industry, certainly not with children.

The Month in WordPress – April 2022 – WordPress News This past month saw a lot of preparation work for WordPress 6.0, due to release on 24 May 2022. This major release brings exciting improvements – read on to find out more about the latest happenings in the WordPress project.

Software: kde-inotify-survey, Mitubo, and VirtualBox kde-inotify-survey I’ve finally gotten annoyed enough with inotify failing randomly, because of resource exhaustion, that I’ve built a tiny app to deal with it. Introducing kde-inotify-survey.

Mitubo 0.9: multiple concurrent video downloads It will never stop surprising me how easy it is to implement big new features in a QML application! The assumption here is that the C++ part of the application should be well-written: objects should not be overloaded with unrelated functionalities just because it seems faster to code them that way, but one should rather design classes so that each exposes one functionality, and then QML and javascript act as the glue which binds all the parts together. In a way, QML stands to C++ classes like the POSIX shell stands to command-line tools: a simple language which allows concatenating small units of functionality together to build a powerful program.

VM (VM ( … | [bobulate] You can’t cross the same river twice, but can you boot the same laptop twice (at the same time)? Yes indeed, with the magic of VM’s and weird passthrough setups. I have a Slimbook with openSUSE and FreeBSD installed on it. Most of the time I use openSUSE – there’s suspend and resume and wifi things that need tweaking under FreeBSD. I’ve written about FreeBSD on Slimbook before. But with some magic, I can boot the laptop into openSUSE and them boot it again simultaneously into FreeBSD. Probably I can also mess things up royally, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. [...] VirtualBox raw disk access can be used to do amazingly dangerous things to your drive, but also to do cool tricks.