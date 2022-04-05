Language Selection

4 Innovative Technologies That Helped Spread Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 5th of May 2022 11:17:59 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Linux is a great operating system, but it didn't get where it was just by itself. Some technologies made it easier for users to discover and share the new system with others.

Here we discuss some of these technologies and their impact on the growth of Linux.

Also: An interview with Aaron Honeycutt from System76

Programming Leftovers

  • Qt Speech coming to Qt 6.4

    Over the last couple of months we have ported the text-to-speech functionality in the Qt Speech module over to Qt 6, and it will be part of the Qt 6.4 release later in 2022.

  • Boost the power of C with these open source libraries | Opensource.com

    The GLib Object System (GObject) is a library providing a flexible and extensible object-oriented framework for C. In this article, I demonstrate using the 2.4 version of the library. [...] I hope my examples show how the GObject and libsoup projects give C a very real boost. Libraries like these extend C in a literal sense, and by doing so they make C more approachable. They do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in the simple, direct, and timeless C language. GObject and libsoup do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in C.

  • FSFE Youth Hacking 4 Freedom: radio silence

    It looks like the FSFE donors and volunteers have been duped into supporting child labor. [...] To be considered for the prize, the participants are told that they must publish all their code under a free software license: in other words, they must give up all rights to any future payment. This doesn't happen in any other industry, certainly not with children.

  • The Month in WordPress – April 2022 – WordPress News

    This past month saw a lot of preparation work for WordPress 6.0, due to release on 24 May 2022. This major release brings exciting improvements – read on to find out more about the latest happenings in the WordPress project.

Software: kde-inotify-survey, Mitubo, and VirtualBox

  • kde-inotify-survey

    I’ve finally gotten annoyed enough with inotify failing randomly, because of resource exhaustion, that I’ve built a tiny app to deal with it. Introducing kde-inotify-survey.

  • Mitubo 0.9: multiple concurrent video downloads

    It will never stop surprising me how easy it is to implement big new features in a QML application! The assumption here is that the C++ part of the application should be well-written: objects should not be overloaded with unrelated functionalities just because it seems faster to code them that way, but one should rather design classes so that each exposes one functionality, and then QML and javascript act as the glue which binds all the parts together. In a way, QML stands to C++ classes like the POSIX shell stands to command-line tools: a simple language which allows concatenating small units of functionality together to build a powerful program.

  • VM (VM ( … | [bobulate]

    You can’t cross the same river twice, but can you boot the same laptop twice (at the same time)? Yes indeed, with the magic of VM’s and weird passthrough setups. I have a Slimbook with openSUSE and FreeBSD installed on it. Most of the time I use openSUSE – there’s suspend and resume and wifi things that need tweaking under FreeBSD. I’ve written about FreeBSD on Slimbook before. But with some magic, I can boot the laptop into openSUSE and them boot it again simultaneously into FreeBSD. Probably I can also mess things up royally, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. [...] VirtualBox raw disk access can be used to do amazingly dangerous things to your drive, but also to do cool tricks.

Games: Dying Light, Steam, Ravenholm, and More

Videos and Shows: Ubuntu, Arch, Full Circle Magazine, and More

  • A First Look At Ubuntu Unity 22.04 (Yes, Unity Lives!) - Invidious

    Even though I've never been a "desktop environment" user, I'm often asked which desktop environment is my favorite? Well, if I had to choose one that I thought fit my workflow the best, it would be the old Unity Desktop. And despite Ubuntu dropping Unity a few years ago, Unity still sees some development. And there is even an Ubuntu Unity flavor.

  • New Official Arch Linux Installer Is Almost Perfect! - Invidious

    The official arch installer has been reworked multiple times and it's finally at the point where it's almost perfect, it has some issues still but it's almost at the point where even I have nothing to complain about.

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #259

    Release of the GNU Coreutils 9.1 set of core system utilities: https://savannah.gnu.org/forum/forum.php?forum_id=10158 LXQt 1.1 User Environment Released: https://lxqt-project.org/release/2022/04/15/lxqt-1-1-0/\ Rsync 3.2.4 Released: https://lists.samba.org/archive/rsync-announce/2022/000110.html Celestial shuns snaps: https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubuntu/comments/u4jqt5/ubuntu_with_flatpaks_without_the_snaps_celestial/ The SDL developers have canceled the default Wayland switch in the 2.0.22 release: https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/sdl-revert-video-prefer-wayland-over-x11/35376 New versions of Box86 and Box64 emulators that allow you to run x86 games on ARM systems: https://github.com/ptitSeb/box64 https://github.com/ptitSeb/box86 Release of the QEMU 7.0 emulator: https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-04/msg02245.html PPA proposed for Ubuntu to improve Wayland support in Qt: https://launchpad.net/~ci-train-ppa-service/+archive/ubuntu/4829 Movement to include proprietary firmware in the Debian distribution: https://blog.einval.com/2022/04/19 Git 2.36 source control released: https://lore.kernel.org/all/xmqqh76qz791.fsf@gitster.g/ oVirt 4.5.0 Virtualization Infrastructure Management System Release: https://blogs.ovirt.org/2022/04/ovirt-4-5-0-is-now-generally-available/ New versions of OpenWrt 21.02.3 and 19.07.10: https://lists.infradead.org/pipermail/openwrt-devel/2022-April/038491.html Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution release: https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/jammy-jellyfish-release-notes/24668 Valve has released Proton 7.0-2, for running Windows games on Linux: https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Proton/releases/tag/proton-7.0-2 Release of OpenBSD 7.1: https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00429.html Summary ofresults of the election of the leader of the Debian project: https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2022/04/msg00007.html New release of the Silero speech synthesis system: https://github.com/snakers4/silero-models#text-to-speech Release of KDE Gear 22.04: https://kde.org/info/releases-22.04.0.php

  • How to install Shotcut video editor on Debian 11 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Shotcut video editor on Debian 11.

