Videos and Shows: Ubuntu, Arch, Full Circle Magazine, and More
A First Look At Ubuntu Unity 22.04 (Yes, Unity Lives!) - Invidious
Even though I've never been a "desktop environment" user, I'm often asked which desktop environment is my favorite? Well, if I had to choose one that I thought fit my workflow the best, it would be the old Unity Desktop. And despite Ubuntu dropping Unity a few years ago, Unity still sees some development. And there is even an Ubuntu Unity flavor.
New Official Arch Linux Installer Is Almost Perfect! - Invidious
The official arch installer has been reworked multiple times and it's finally at the point where it's almost perfect, it has some issues still but it's almost at the point where even I have nothing to complain about.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #259
Release of the GNU Coreutils 9.1 set of core system utilities:
https://savannah.gnu.org/forum/forum.php?forum_id=10158
LXQt 1.1 User Environment Released:
https://lxqt-project.org/release/2022/04/15/lxqt-1-1-0/\
Rsync 3.2.4 Released:
https://lists.samba.org/archive/rsync-announce/2022/000110.html
Celestial shuns snaps:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubuntu/comments/u4jqt5/ubuntu_with_flatpaks_without_the_snaps_celestial/
The SDL developers have canceled the default Wayland switch in the 2.0.22 release:
https://discourse.libsdl.org/t/sdl-revert-video-prefer-wayland-over-x11/35376
New versions of Box86 and Box64 emulators that allow you to run x86 games on ARM systems:
https://github.com/ptitSeb/box64
https://github.com/ptitSeb/box86
Release of the QEMU 7.0 emulator:
https://lists.nongnu.org/archive/html/qemu-devel/2022-04/msg02245.html
PPA proposed for Ubuntu to improve Wayland support in Qt:
https://launchpad.net/~ci-train-ppa-service/+archive/ubuntu/4829
Movement to include proprietary firmware in the Debian distribution:
https://blog.einval.com/2022/04/19
Git 2.36 source control released:
https://lore.kernel.org/all/xmqqh76qz791.fsf@gitster.g/
oVirt 4.5.0 Virtualization Infrastructure Management System Release:
https://blogs.ovirt.org/2022/04/ovirt-4-5-0-is-now-generally-available/
New versions of OpenWrt 21.02.3 and 19.07.10:
https://lists.infradead.org/pipermail/openwrt-devel/2022-April/038491.html
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS distribution release:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/jammy-jellyfish-release-notes/24668
Valve has released Proton 7.0-2, for running Windows games on Linux:
https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Proton/releases/tag/proton-7.0-2
Release of OpenBSD 7.1:
https://www.mail-archive.com/announce@openbsd.org/msg00429.html
Summary ofresults of the election of the leader of the Debian project:
https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2022/04/msg00007.html
New release of the Silero speech synthesis system:
https://github.com/snakers4/silero-models#text-to-speech
Release of KDE Gear 22.04:
https://kde.org/info/releases-22.04.0.php
How to install Shotcut video editor on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Shotcut video editor on Debian 11.
