Games: Dying Light, Steam, Ravenholm, and More
Owners of Dying Light get upgraded to the Enhanced Edition, final patch out now
Do you own the base game of Dying Light? Good news for you, as Techland are bumping everyone up to the full Enhanced Edition which includes The Following expansion. Plus a final patch is out now.
Check out the demo for Space Bandit, a shoot 'em up roguelite with 'annoyingly clever AI'
Love a twin-stick shooter? How about one that features apparently clever AI? Check out Space Bandit, which has a demo available right now.
Check out an hour of cancelled Half-Life game Ravenholm
Ravenholm, one of the names that Arkane gave to their Half-Life game, was previously shown off back in 2020 and now we have a lot more footage of it. Sadly it never and will never see gamers get their hands on it properly but at least now we can see what might have been.
More than 2500 Games On The Steam Deck, with Chuchel and Distance as Verified - Boiling Steam
After a few days of relatively quiet validation, Valve has pushed a large number of games in the last 24 hours, breaking the 2500 games threshold. There are now 2573 games at the time of writing working on the Steam Deck – in two categories as usual...
Top 7 New Games to Play on Linux with Proton – May 2022 Edition - Boiling Steam
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since April 2022 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
