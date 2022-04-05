Software: kde-inotify-survey, Mitubo, and VirtualBox
-
kde-inotify-survey
I’ve finally gotten annoyed enough with inotify failing randomly, because of resource exhaustion, that I’ve built a tiny app to deal with it.
Introducing kde-inotify-survey.
-
Mitubo 0.9: multiple concurrent video downloads
It will never stop surprising me how easy it is to implement big new features in a QML application! The assumption here is that the C++ part of the application should be well-written: objects should not be overloaded with unrelated functionalities just because it seems faster to code them that way, but one should rather design classes so that each exposes one functionality, and then QML and javascript act as the glue which binds all the parts together.
In a way, QML stands to C++ classes like the POSIX shell stands to command-line tools: a simple language which allows concatenating small units of functionality together to build a powerful program.
-
VM (VM ( … | [bobulate]
You can’t cross the same river twice, but can you boot the same laptop twice (at the same time)? Yes indeed, with the magic of VM’s and weird passthrough setups. I have a Slimbook with openSUSE and FreeBSD installed on it. Most of the time I use openSUSE – there’s suspend and resume and wifi things that need tweaking under FreeBSD. I’ve written about FreeBSD on Slimbook before. But with some magic, I can boot the laptop into openSUSE and them boot it again simultaneously into FreeBSD. Probably I can also mess things up royally, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
[...]
VirtualBox raw disk access can be used to do amazingly dangerous things to your drive, but also to do cool tricks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 294 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Software: kde-inotify-survey, Mitubo, and VirtualBox
Games: Dying Light, Steam, Ravenholm, and More
Videos and Shows: Ubuntu, Arch, Full Circle Magazine, and More
Recent comments
18 min 58 sec ago
33 min 18 sec ago
4 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
17 hours 24 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago