Qt Speech coming to Qt 6.4
Over the last couple of months we have ported the text-to-speech functionality in the Qt Speech module over to Qt 6, and it will be part of the Qt 6.4 release later in 2022.
Boost the power of C with these open source libraries | Opensource.com
The GLib Object System (GObject) is a library providing a flexible and extensible object-oriented framework for C. In this article, I demonstrate using the 2.4 version of the library.
I hope my examples show how the GObject and libsoup projects give C a very real boost. Libraries like these extend C in a literal sense, and by doing so they make C more approachable. They do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in the simple, direct, and timeless C language.
GObject and libsoup do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in C.
FSFE Youth Hacking 4 Freedom: radio silence
It looks like the FSFE donors and volunteers have been duped into supporting child labor.
[...]
To be considered for the prize, the participants are told that they must publish all their code under a free software license: in other words, they must give up all rights to any future payment. This doesn't happen in any other industry, certainly not with children.
The Month in WordPress – April 2022 – WordPress News
This past month saw a lot of preparation work for WordPress 6.0, due to release on 24 May 2022. This major release brings exciting improvements – read on to find out more about the latest happenings in the WordPress project.
