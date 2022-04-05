today's leftovers
-
Browser wars: Has Microsoft Edge completely lost its way?
Microsoft Edge’s user numbers appear to have stagnated
-
Phishers exploit Google’s SMTP Relay service to deliver spoofed emails
Phishers are exploiting a flaw in Google’s SMTP relay service to send malicious emails spoofing popular brands. Avanan researcher Jeremy Fuchs says that starting in April 2022, they have seen a massive uptick of these SMTP relay service exploit attacks in the wild, as threat actors use this service to spoof other Gmail tenants.
-
The Operator Day Industry Panel Discussion at Kubecon EU 2022 | Ubuntu
Find out who the panelists are for the Industry Panel discussion during Operator Day on May 16th. During this virtual session industry thought leaders will discuss the latest trends and developments about Kubernetes and Operators.
Our panelists are not only thought leaders in various areas of cloud-native technologies, but also work at leading industry organisations. Their practical experience of the challenges to smooth operations in an enterprise setting while moving towards Kubernetes will fuel a lively discussion.
-
Nala
Nala is a front-end for libapt-pkg. Specifically we interface using the python-apt api. Especially for newer users it can be hard to understand what apt is trying to do when installing or upgrading. We aim to solve this by not showing some redundant messages, formatting the packages better, and using color to show specifically what will happen with a package during install, removal, or an upgrade.
-
Bits from Debian: Google Platinum Sponsor of DebConf22
We are very pleased to announce that Google has committed to support DebConf22 as a Platinum sponsor. This is the third year in a row that Google is sponsoring The Debian Conference with the higher tier!
Google is one of the largest technology companies in the world, providing a wide range of Internet-related services and products as online advertising technologies, search, cloud computing, software, and hardware.
-
SUSE Manager 4.3 Public Beta is out! | SUSE Communities
It’s been a year since the last SUSE Manager Public Beta, so it is time for a new beta program! Those of you that are part of the Uyuni community, which is our open source upstream project, might have alreay seen our continuous code improvement landing on the Uyuni Github project but now is the time to see and test them with SUSE Manager.
-
Call for Volunteers to 2022 openSUSE Asia Summit
The openSUSE.Asia Summit is an annual openSUSE Asian conference, attended by contributors and enthusiasts from all over Asia. The event focuses primarily on the openSUSE distribution and community, its applications for personal and enterprise use, and open source culture. Since 2014, openSUSE.Asia Summit events had been held offline and thus, a great opportunity for the community to meet.
-
Pros, Cons of Minikube, K3s, MicroK8s Lightweight Kubernetes Distro
Minikube, K3s, and MicroK8s all provide an easy way of running lightweight Kubernetes. Here's what sets them apart from each other.
-
AlmaLinux now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace - AlmaLinux OS Blog
Did you know that Oracle has a cloud? Yup, that Oracle. It's pretty cool too.
We're pleased to announce that AlmaLinux images are now available on Oracle's OCI Marketplace for both x86_64 and aarch64 architectures.
-
