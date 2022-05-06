The May 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the May 2022 issue:
* Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance
* Do You Trust Technology?
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Slow-Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken
* GIMP Tutorial: A Bokeh Effect
* Short Topix: Okular First Ever Eco-Certified Computer Program
* MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (8.1 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-05.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (7.8 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
