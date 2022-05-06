IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Build a customized developer portal to manage APIs | Red Hat Developer It has become popular to manage developer tasks and to share APIs both internally and externally through a graphical interface on a web portal. To let you manage and share your APIs through a convenient portal of your design, Red Hat 3scale API Management provides a highly customizable developer portal. You can customize the look and feel of the portal to match your use cases and branding. Administrators can customize the developer portal using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web tools. A successful portal makes it easier for developers to consume an API, helping them turn concepts into working applications quickly.

Fedora Linux 36 Final is GO The Fedora Linux 36 Final RC5 compose[1] is GO and will be shipped live on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. For more information please check the Go/No-Go meeting minutes[2] or log[3].

Security recommendations for SAP HANA on RHEL [Ed: Red Hat presents proprietary software as something that can be secure] SAP HANA is SAP’s in-memory database (DB) that has been around since 2010. It is used as the backbone of their main applications like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Business Warehouse (BW), or as a standalone application since it incorporates many features that are useful for Big Data and analytics. There are other databases (Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, MaxDB and Sybase) on which SAP applications can run, but starting in 2027 customers wishing to maintain regular support will have to migrate to the new ERP suite, SAP S/4HANA. The suite only runs on SAP HANA, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is one of two supported platforms for the database. Enforcing. The policies are active and enforced. Permissive. The system uses the policies but it does not deny access to the targets, it just writes the approval and denial messages in the system logs (this mode is normally used to test policies before rolling them out to production). Disabled.

5 AI adoption mistakes to avoid Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be invaluable assets to business success. By implementing AI, businesses can automate hours’ worth of manual labor sifting through data to enable smarter and faster business decisions. However, automation and AI do not remove the need for human responsibility. It’s important to follow best practices to ensure AI helps versus hurts your business. Here are five mistakes to avoid in leveraging AI to meet company goals.

MIT Sloan CIO Symposium preview: Digital ecosystems and the future of business If organizations have learned anything in the shift to hybrid work, it’s that people want choice. They want to decide for themselves when and where they work, how they collaborate with others, and to build a schedule that matches their energy and productivity cycles throughout the week. As business conferences begin to welcome back in-person attendees again, they’ll have to take this new reality into account. Offering a blend of remote, in-person, and hybrid attendance options opens up a huge opportunity, said Allan Tate, executive chair of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium: it enables conferences to optimize each of those experiences and deliver more value to attendees.

Taking farther strides now - An Outreachy Blog about Revamping Meetbot Logs – Fedora Community Blog I cannot help but feel a little nostalgic while writing this last blog post about my Outreachy internship. This post marks the end of my three-month internship where I worked with the community members to revamp the web application housing IRC meeting logs and summaries. I cannot believe how the time flew by – from applying, to getting selected, to contributing, and finally ending the journey. So today, I would be summarising my overall experience of this beautiful journey and will introduce the people who have helped me throughout the way.

Programming Leftovers Qt Speech coming to Qt 6.4 Over the last couple of months we have ported the text-to-speech functionality in the Qt Speech module over to Qt 6, and it will be part of the Qt 6.4 release later in 2022.

Boost the power of C with these open source libraries | Opensource.com The GLib Object System (GObject) is a library providing a flexible and extensible object-oriented framework for C. In this article, I demonstrate using the 2.4 version of the library. [...] I hope my examples show how the GObject and libsoup projects give C a very real boost. Libraries like these extend C in a literal sense, and by doing so they make C more approachable. They do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in the simple, direct, and timeless C language. GObject and libsoup do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in C.

FSFE Youth Hacking 4 Freedom: radio silence It looks like the FSFE donors and volunteers have been duped into supporting child labor. [...] To be considered for the prize, the participants are told that they must publish all their code under a free software license: in other words, they must give up all rights to any future payment. This doesn't happen in any other industry, certainly not with children.

The Month in WordPress – April 2022 – WordPress News This past month saw a lot of preparation work for WordPress 6.0, due to release on 24 May 2022. This major release brings exciting improvements – read on to find out more about the latest happenings in the WordPress project.