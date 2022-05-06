Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The May 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Submitted by MeeMaw on Friday 6th of May 2022 03:29:26 AM Filed under
PCLOS

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the May 2022 issue:

* Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance
* Do You Trust Technology?
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Slow-Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken
* GIMP Tutorial: A Bokeh Effect
* Short Topix: Okular First Ever Eco-Certified Computer Program
* MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.

Download the PDF (8.1 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-05.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (7.8 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

»

More in Tux Machines

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Build a customized developer portal to manage APIs | Red Hat Developer

    It has become popular to manage developer tasks and to share APIs both internally and externally through a graphical interface on a web portal. To let you manage and share your APIs through a convenient portal of your design, Red Hat 3scale API Management provides a highly customizable developer portal. You can customize the look and feel of the portal to match your use cases and branding. Administrators can customize the developer portal using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web tools. A successful portal makes it easier for developers to consume an API, helping them turn concepts into working applications quickly.

  • Fedora Linux 36 Final is GO

    The Fedora Linux 36 Final RC5 compose[1] is GO and will be shipped live on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. For more information please check the Go/No-Go meeting minutes[2] or log[3].

  • Security recommendations for SAP HANA on RHEL [Ed: Red Hat presents proprietary software as something that can be secure]

    SAP HANA is SAP’s in-memory database (DB) that has been around since 2010. It is used as the backbone of their main applications like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Business Warehouse (BW), or as a standalone application since it incorporates many features that are useful for Big Data and analytics.

    There are other databases (Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, MaxDB and Sybase) on which SAP applications can run, but starting in 2027 customers wishing to maintain regular support will have to migrate to the new ERP suite, SAP S/4HANA. The suite only runs on SAP HANA, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is one of two supported platforms for the database.

    Enforcing. The policies are active and enforced.

    Permissive. The system uses the policies but it does not deny access to the targets, it just writes the approval and denial messages in the system logs (this mode is normally used to test policies before rolling them out to production).

    Disabled.

  • 5 AI adoption mistakes to avoid

    Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be invaluable assets to business success. By implementing AI, businesses can automate hours’ worth of manual labor sifting through data to enable smarter and faster business decisions. However, automation and AI do not remove the need for human responsibility. It’s important to follow best practices to ensure AI helps versus hurts your business. Here are five mistakes to avoid in leveraging AI to meet company goals.

  • MIT Sloan CIO Symposium preview: Digital ecosystems and the future of business

    If organizations have learned anything in the shift to hybrid work, it’s that people want choice. They want to decide for themselves when and where they work, how they collaborate with others, and to build a schedule that matches their energy and productivity cycles throughout the week. As business conferences begin to welcome back in-person attendees again, they’ll have to take this new reality into account. Offering a blend of remote, in-person, and hybrid attendance options opens up a huge opportunity, said Allan Tate, executive chair of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium: it enables conferences to optimize each of those experiences and deliver more value to attendees.

  • Taking farther strides now - An Outreachy Blog about Revamping Meetbot Logs – Fedora Community Blog

    I cannot help but feel a little nostalgic while writing this last blog post about my Outreachy internship. This post marks the end of my three-month internship where I worked with the community members to revamp the web application housing IRC meeting logs and summaries. I cannot believe how the time flew by – from applying, to getting selected, to contributing, and finally ending the journey. So today, I would be summarising my overall experience of this beautiful journey and will introduce the people who have helped me throughout the way.

Programming Leftovers

  • Qt Speech coming to Qt 6.4

    Over the last couple of months we have ported the text-to-speech functionality in the Qt Speech module over to Qt 6, and it will be part of the Qt 6.4 release later in 2022.

  • Boost the power of C with these open source libraries | Opensource.com

    The GLib Object System (GObject) is a library providing a flexible and extensible object-oriented framework for C. In this article, I demonstrate using the 2.4 version of the library. [...] I hope my examples show how the GObject and libsoup projects give C a very real boost. Libraries like these extend C in a literal sense, and by doing so they make C more approachable. They do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in the simple, direct, and timeless C language. GObject and libsoup do a lot of work for you, so you can turn your attention to inventing amazing applications in C.

  • FSFE Youth Hacking 4 Freedom: radio silence

    It looks like the FSFE donors and volunteers have been duped into supporting child labor. [...] To be considered for the prize, the participants are told that they must publish all their code under a free software license: in other words, they must give up all rights to any future payment. This doesn't happen in any other industry, certainly not with children.

  • The Month in WordPress – April 2022 – WordPress News

    This past month saw a lot of preparation work for WordPress 6.0, due to release on 24 May 2022. This major release brings exciting improvements – read on to find out more about the latest happenings in the WordPress project.

Software: kde-inotify-survey, Mitubo, and VirtualBox

  • kde-inotify-survey

    I’ve finally gotten annoyed enough with inotify failing randomly, because of resource exhaustion, that I’ve built a tiny app to deal with it. Introducing kde-inotify-survey.

  • Mitubo 0.9: multiple concurrent video downloads

    It will never stop surprising me how easy it is to implement big new features in a QML application! The assumption here is that the C++ part of the application should be well-written: objects should not be overloaded with unrelated functionalities just because it seems faster to code them that way, but one should rather design classes so that each exposes one functionality, and then QML and javascript act as the glue which binds all the parts together. In a way, QML stands to C++ classes like the POSIX shell stands to command-line tools: a simple language which allows concatenating small units of functionality together to build a powerful program.

  • VM (VM ( … | [bobulate]

    You can’t cross the same river twice, but can you boot the same laptop twice (at the same time)? Yes indeed, with the magic of VM’s and weird passthrough setups. I have a Slimbook with openSUSE and FreeBSD installed on it. Most of the time I use openSUSE – there’s suspend and resume and wifi things that need tweaking under FreeBSD. I’ve written about FreeBSD on Slimbook before. But with some magic, I can boot the laptop into openSUSE and them boot it again simultaneously into FreeBSD. Probably I can also mess things up royally, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. [...] VirtualBox raw disk access can be used to do amazingly dangerous things to your drive, but also to do cool tricks.

Games: Dying Light, Steam, Ravenholm, and More

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6