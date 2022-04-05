Language Selection

Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Proprietary Software

  • No, Software-Bricked Tractors Thwarting Russian Looters Is Not A Sign That Either John Deere Or Copyright Is Good

    There are not enough words to describe the horrors of what Russian troops have been doing to their Ukrainian neighbors. But it should go without saying that stealing their stuff is, on its own, not ok.

  • Medical Device Makers Sue Library Of Congress For Allowing People To Fix Their Own Medical Devices

    For many years we’ve discussed the sheer ridiculousness of the “triennial review” process of Section 1201 of the DMCA. If you’re lucky, and don’t spend that much time deep in the weeds of semi-obscure copyright law, Section 1201 of the DMCA is the “anti-circumvention” part of the law, that was initially designed to outlaw breaking digital rights management (DRM) tools. Of course, 1201 was written broadly, saying that basically any attempt to “circumvent a technological measure” (even just talking about ways to circumvent a technological measure) would itself be considered copyright infringement even if the underlying purpose for which you were circumventing the technological measure had nothing whatsoever to do with copyright.

  • Hillicon Valley — Cyber officials warn about Russian threat [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Nakasone said his agency has observed a series of destructive attacks in Ukraine, on top of those that targeted the country’s satellite communications system in March. “This idea that nothing has happened is not right,” Nakasone said on Wednesday during a summit hosted by Vanderbilt University on modern conflict and emerging threats.

  • Top US cyber officials warn against underestimating Russia’s cyber capability [iophk: Windows TCO]

The May 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the May 2022 issue: * Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance * Do You Trust Technology? * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Slow-Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken * GIMP Tutorial: A Bokeh Effect * Short Topix: Okular First Ever Eco-Certified Computer Program * MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (8.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-05.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.8 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

Will JavaScript containers overtake Linux containers?

JavaScript’s universality is prompting the emergence of a new container-like abstraction, he said. Linux containers are not going way, but thinking in terms of JavaScript containers could simplify many web services. Dahl also noted that Docker popularized the use of Linux containers, with operating system-level virtualization for distributing server software. Each container image is a dependency-free, ready-to-run software package. But browser JavaScript offers a similar hermetic environment at a higher level of abstraction, he said. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Browser wars: Has Microsoft Edge completely lost its way?

    Microsoft Edge’s user numbers appear to have stagnated

  • Phishers exploit Google’s SMTP Relay service to deliver spoofed emails

    Phishers are exploiting a flaw in Google’s SMTP relay service to send malicious emails spoofing popular brands. Avanan researcher Jeremy Fuchs says that starting in April 2022, they have seen a massive uptick of these SMTP relay service exploit attacks in the wild, as threat actors use this service to spoof other Gmail tenants.

  • The Operator Day Industry Panel Discussion at Kubecon EU 2022 | Ubuntu

    Find out who the panelists are for the Industry Panel discussion during Operator Day on May 16th. During this virtual session industry thought leaders will discuss the latest trends and developments about Kubernetes and Operators. Our panelists are not only thought leaders in various areas of cloud-native technologies, but also work at leading industry organisations. Their practical experience of the challenges to smooth operations in an enterprise setting while moving towards Kubernetes will fuel a lively discussion.

  • Nala

    Nala is a front-end for libapt-pkg. Specifically we interface using the python-apt api. Especially for newer users it can be hard to understand what apt is trying to do when installing or upgrading. We aim to solve this by not showing some redundant messages, formatting the packages better, and using color to show specifically what will happen with a package during install, removal, or an upgrade.

  • Bits from Debian: Google Platinum Sponsor of DebConf22

    We are very pleased to announce that Google has committed to support DebConf22 as a Platinum sponsor. This is the third year in a row that Google is sponsoring The Debian Conference with the higher tier! Google is one of the largest technology companies in the world, providing a wide range of Internet-related services and products as online advertising technologies, search, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

  • SUSE Manager 4.3 Public Beta is out! | SUSE Communities

    It’s been a year since the last SUSE Manager Public Beta, so it is time for a new beta program! Those of you that are part of the Uyuni community, which is our open source upstream project, might have alreay seen our continuous code improvement landing on the Uyuni Github project but now is the time to see and test them with SUSE Manager.

  • Call for Volunteers to 2022 openSUSE Asia Summit

    The openSUSE.Asia Summit is an annual openSUSE Asian conference, attended by contributors and enthusiasts from all over Asia. The event focuses primarily on the openSUSE distribution and community, its applications for personal and enterprise use, and open source culture. Since 2014, openSUSE.Asia Summit events had been held offline and thus, a great opportunity for the community to meet.

  • Pros, Cons of Minikube, K3s, MicroK8s Lightweight Kubernetes Distro

    Minikube, K3s, and MicroK8s all provide an easy way of running lightweight Kubernetes. Here's what sets them apart from each other.

  • AlmaLinux now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace - AlmaLinux OS Blog

    Did you know that Oracle has a cloud? Yup, that Oracle. It's pretty cool too. We're pleased to announce that AlmaLinux images are now available on Oracle's OCI Marketplace for both x86_64 and aarch64 architectures.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Build a customized developer portal to manage APIs | Red Hat Developer

    It has become popular to manage developer tasks and to share APIs both internally and externally through a graphical interface on a web portal. To let you manage and share your APIs through a convenient portal of your design, Red Hat 3scale API Management provides a highly customizable developer portal. You can customize the look and feel of the portal to match your use cases and branding. Administrators can customize the developer portal using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web tools. A successful portal makes it easier for developers to consume an API, helping them turn concepts into working applications quickly.

  • Fedora Linux 36 Final is GO

    The Fedora Linux 36 Final RC5 compose[1] is GO and will be shipped live on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. For more information please check the Go/No-Go meeting minutes[2] or log[3].

  • Security recommendations for SAP HANA on RHEL [Ed: Red Hat presents proprietary software as something that can be secure]

    SAP HANA is SAP’s in-memory database (DB) that has been around since 2010. It is used as the backbone of their main applications like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Business Warehouse (BW), or as a standalone application since it incorporates many features that are useful for Big Data and analytics.

    There are other databases (Oracle, SQL Server, DB2, MaxDB and Sybase) on which SAP applications can run, but starting in 2027 customers wishing to maintain regular support will have to migrate to the new ERP suite, SAP S/4HANA. The suite only runs on SAP HANA, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is one of two supported platforms for the database.

    Enforcing. The policies are active and enforced.

    Permissive. The system uses the policies but it does not deny access to the targets, it just writes the approval and denial messages in the system logs (this mode is normally used to test policies before rolling them out to production).

    Disabled.

  • 5 AI adoption mistakes to avoid

    Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be invaluable assets to business success. By implementing AI, businesses can automate hours’ worth of manual labor sifting through data to enable smarter and faster business decisions. However, automation and AI do not remove the need for human responsibility. It’s important to follow best practices to ensure AI helps versus hurts your business. Here are five mistakes to avoid in leveraging AI to meet company goals.

  • MIT Sloan CIO Symposium preview: Digital ecosystems and the future of business

    If organizations have learned anything in the shift to hybrid work, it’s that people want choice. They want to decide for themselves when and where they work, how they collaborate with others, and to build a schedule that matches their energy and productivity cycles throughout the week. As business conferences begin to welcome back in-person attendees again, they’ll have to take this new reality into account. Offering a blend of remote, in-person, and hybrid attendance options opens up a huge opportunity, said Allan Tate, executive chair of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium: it enables conferences to optimize each of those experiences and deliver more value to attendees.

  • Taking farther strides now - An Outreachy Blog about Revamping Meetbot Logs – Fedora Community Blog

    I cannot help but feel a little nostalgic while writing this last blog post about my Outreachy internship. This post marks the end of my three-month internship where I worked with the community members to revamp the web application housing IRC meeting logs and summaries. I cannot believe how the time flew by – from applying, to getting selected, to contributing, and finally ending the journey. So today, I would be summarising my overall experience of this beautiful journey and will introduce the people who have helped me throughout the way.

