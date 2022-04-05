Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Proprietary Software
No, Software-Bricked Tractors Thwarting Russian Looters Is Not A Sign That Either John Deere Or Copyright Is Good
There are not enough words to describe the horrors of what Russian troops have been doing to their Ukrainian neighbors. But it should go without saying that stealing their stuff is, on its own, not ok.
Medical Device Makers Sue Library Of Congress For Allowing People To Fix Their Own Medical Devices
For many years we’ve discussed the sheer ridiculousness of the “triennial review” process of Section 1201 of the DMCA. If you’re lucky, and don’t spend that much time deep in the weeds of semi-obscure copyright law, Section 1201 of the DMCA is the “anti-circumvention” part of the law, that was initially designed to outlaw breaking digital rights management (DRM) tools. Of course, 1201 was written broadly, saying that basically any attempt to “circumvent a technological measure” (even just talking about ways to circumvent a technological measure) would itself be considered copyright infringement even if the underlying purpose for which you were circumventing the technological measure had nothing whatsoever to do with copyright.
Hillicon Valley — Cyber officials warn about Russian threat [iophk: Windows TCO]
Nakasone said his agency has observed a series of destructive attacks in Ukraine, on top of those that targeted the country’s satellite communications system in March. “This idea that nothing has happened is not right,” Nakasone said on Wednesday during a summit hosted by Vanderbilt University on modern conflict and emerging threats.
Top US cyber officials warn against underestimating Russia’s cyber capability [iophk: Windows TCO]
challenged the prevailing narrative that Russia hasn’t launched destructive cyberattacks against Ukraine amid its military invasion.
Nakasone said his agency has observed a series of destructive attacks in Ukraine, on top of those that targeted the country’s satellite communications system in March.
The May 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the May 2022 issue: * Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance * Do You Trust Technology? * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Slow-Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken * GIMP Tutorial: A Bokeh Effect * Short Topix: Okular First Ever Eco-Certified Computer Program * MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (8.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-05.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.8 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Will JavaScript containers overtake Linux containers?
JavaScript’s universality is prompting the emergence of a new container-like abstraction, he said. Linux containers are not going way, but thinking in terms of JavaScript containers could simplify many web services. Dahl also noted that Docker popularized the use of Linux containers, with operating system-level virtualization for distributing server software. Each container image is a dependency-free, ready-to-run software package. But browser JavaScript offers a similar hermetic environment at a higher level of abstraction, he said.
today's leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
