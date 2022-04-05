today's howtos
The temptation of smartctl's JSON output format given NVMe SSDs
We believe in putting data from SMART into our metrics system so that we have it captured and can do various things with it, now and in the future. Today, this is done by processing the normal output of 'smartctl -i' and 'smartctl -A' for our SATA and SAS drives using a mix of awk and other Unix programs in a shell script. The fly in the ointment on a few machines today (and more machines in the future) is NVMe SSDs, because NVMe SSDs have health information but not SMART attributes, so while 'smartctl -A' works on them it produces output in a completely different format that my script has no idea how to deal with.
NVMe disk drives and SMART attributes (and data)
SMART is a standard, originally for ATA hard drives, for reporting various information about the drive. When we talk about 'SMART' or 'SMART data', we often specifically mean SMART 'attributes', which tell you various things about the drive's state, health, wear over time, and so on; sometimes this information is even useful. SMART attributes have an ID number and some values associated with them, but what the attributes mean (and thus how you should interpret their values) is mostly vendor specific.
4 smart reasons to keep an old USB drive around
We’ve mentioned portable apps, but you can also carry an entire computer with you on a USB drive—operating system, applications, files, and all. The open-source Linux OS is perfect for this, and several distributions of Linux can be run in a portable mode, including Linux Lite, Puppy Linux, and MX Linux. Have a look around to see which distro might suit you best.
Instructions for installing your chosen version of Linux on a USB stick should be available on the distro’s official site (if not, you can pick a different one). For example, here are the instructions for running Ubuntu from a USB drive. In brief, you’ll need to download and run a small tool called Etcher, which will take the Ubuntu OS and convert it into a suitable format that can run entirely from a USB drive.
How to enable automatic updates on Ubuntu 22.04
Live is too short to manually upgrade the packages of your twice a week, so here is how to automate the software updates of an Ubuntu server (20.04 or 22.04).
The May 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the May 2022 issue: * Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance * Do You Trust Technology? * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Slow-Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken * GIMP Tutorial: A Bokeh Effect * Short Topix: Okular First Ever Eco-Certified Computer Program * MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (8.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-05.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.8 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Will JavaScript containers overtake Linux containers?
JavaScript’s universality is prompting the emergence of a new container-like abstraction, he said. Linux containers are not going way, but thinking in terms of JavaScript containers could simplify many web services. Dahl also noted that Docker popularized the use of Linux containers, with operating system-level virtualization for distributing server software. Each container image is a dependency-free, ready-to-run software package. But browser JavaScript offers a similar hermetic environment at a higher level of abstraction, he said.
