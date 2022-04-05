today's leftovers
where's all the code?
I already had a pretty good idea where all the code in the OpenBSD kernel was hiding but for the sake of comparison I wanted precise numbers. This would be easy enough to get using some scripts and builtin tools like wc and du, but I wanted a tool that would give me something like this.
Fortran newsletter: May 2022
Welcome to the May edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.
Please, stop disabling zoom
I know that you’re not supposed to tell people what to do, but in this particular case I’m really tempted because recently I’ve noticed that a lot of websites are preventing users on mobile to zoom.
User-Agent URI
The Web should be based on open standards. The sites should be written according to a specification – not for a particular browser. The server do not have to know, what client software is used, in order to send you properly formatted page. You can configure your web browser to not send User-Agent HTTP header at all – it is not mandatory.
Nextcloud Hub 24 is here
Since the Swedish Government marked Nextcloud as the key solution for digital collaboration, the Nextcloud user and customer base continues to grow quickly. We recently shared customer success stories with the City of Geneva, the local bank in Munich, 15K teachers in Luxembourg, over 35K middle school students and teachers in France and 750K students and researchers in Sweden.
Ms. Pac-Man clears path to World Video Game Hall of Fame
More than 40 years after blazing a trail for female video game characters, Ms. Pac-Man was inducted Thursday into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, along with Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Sid Meier's Civilization.
The Hall of Fame considers electronic games of all types each year — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile. Inductees are recognized for their popularity and influence on the video game industry or pop culture over time.
The May 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the May 2022 issue: * Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance * Do You Trust Technology? * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Slow-Cooker Lemon Pepper Chicken * GIMP Tutorial: A Bokeh Effect * Short Topix: Okular First Ever Eco-Certified Computer Program * MP3 Files: Creating Order From A Jumbled Mess * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (8.1 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-05.pdf Download the EPUB Version (7.8 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202205mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
Will JavaScript containers overtake Linux containers?
JavaScript’s universality is prompting the emergence of a new container-like abstraction, he said. Linux containers are not going way, but thinking in terms of JavaScript containers could simplify many web services. Dahl also noted that Docker popularized the use of Linux containers, with operating system-level virtualization for distributing server software. Each container image is a dependency-free, ready-to-run software package. But browser JavaScript offers a similar hermetic environment at a higher level of abstraction, he said.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
