Automation is a hot topic right now. In my day job as a site reliability engineer (SRE), part of my remit is to automate as many repeating tasks as possible. But how many of do that in our daily, not-work, lives? This year, I am focused on automating away the toil so that we can focus on the things that are important. One of the earliest things I learned about as a fledgling systems administrator was cron. Cron is used far and wide to do things like rotate logs, start and stop services, run utility jobs, and more. It is available on almost all Unix and Linux systems, and is something every sysadmin I know uses to help manage services and servers. Cron can run any console application or script automatically, which makes it very, very flexible.

Ubuntu MATE’s lead, Martin Wimpress, has another fun project for Linux users. In case you did not know, Martin regularly develops something interesting. Last year, we covered Quickemu, which helps create virtual machines in Linux through a QEMU-based GUI tool making the process easy.

PCLinuxOS Pays Tribute to Alain Baudrez (a.k.a. Wamukota) Alain Baudrez/Wamukota: In Remembrance On April 20, 2022, we lost one of our longtime PCLinuxOS forum users. Alain Baudrez, who often went by the nickname Wamukota, chose euthanasia to end his suffering from ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Linux IS Ready For The Desktop I've read many postings and rants about Linux not being ready for the desktop, while my experience tends to state the opposite. Linux is -- and has been for the last couple of years -- ready for the desktop. It all boils down to the type of audience you speak to. Windows has been developed with the industry in mind. That implies that you have a group of well-trained IT guys who do the Windows laundry while you, at your desk, can work without bothering whether the latest patches are applied, the AV is up to date, Anti-malware filters are in place, ...

WWW Collapse On April 17, 2010, Alain Baudrez (a.k.a. Wamukota) sent me a short story he had written, and asked me if I would be interested in running it in The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Set in the not too distant future, it's a story depicting the collapse of the World Wide Web. Liked it? I loved it! I read it through three times upon receiving the story, and each and every time, my mind envisioned this story being told via a comic strip. I definitely wanted to do this story justice, so I started "shopping around" for someone with some graphic skills who might be able to tackle such a project. This was no small task.

PCLinuxOS Dutch Community:: PCLinuxOS.nl Most of you will know the Netherlands as the country where Dutch is the native tongue, but Dutch is also spoken in the northern part of Belgium (Flanders). A total of 20 million people speak Dutch, so our community is an international community of 550 members with Dutch and Belgian admins, mods and users.

Behind The Scenes: Wamukota & PCLinuxOS.nl In 2001 I was diagnosed with ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease) which resulted in both my kidneys shutting down in March 2002. I had to go to the hospital three times a week to have my blood filtered using dialysis. Luckily I got a donor kidney on April 23, 2003. I can not express how grateful I am towards the unknown donor who saved my life.